

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - According to new data analysis from CARFAX, which is part of S&P Global Inc. (SPGI), there are nearly a million vehicles on U.S. roads with open recalls tied to defective LATCH child seat anchor systems.



This feature is essential for the safety of young passengers. LATCH, or Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children, has been mandatory in most vehicles since 2003, allowing child safety seats to be secured without having to use seat belts.



These recalls span a wide variety of makes and model years. CARFAX advises parents and caregivers to check for any open recalls and get free repairs done as soon as they can, ensuring that children stay safe while on the road.



