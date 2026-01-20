Keysight provides advanced emulation solutions to support ground testing of 5G non-terrestrial network capabilities for future in-orbit demonstration aboard an Airbus Low Earth Orbit satellite

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is proud to announce its collaboration on the Airbus UpNext SpaceRAN demonstrator, a pioneering initiative aimed at exploring the capabilities of 5G non-terrestrial networks (NTN) using advanced software-defined satellite technology, both on the ground and in orbit.

The rapid evolution of 5G NTN faces significant technical challenges, including seamless integration between terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks, reliable mobility management, and maintaining high-performance connectivity across dynamic satellite orbits. These hurdles are critical to enabling global coverage, low-latency communications, and future broadband and direct-to-handheld 5G services from space.

As part of the ground-based demonstration, Keysight is providing critical test and measurement solutions, including satellite channel emulation (PROPSIM) and user segment emulation (UeSim), along with supporting software. These tools will help validate key 5G NTN use cases such as beam handover, gateway handover, and mobility management between terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks.

The Airbus UpNext SpaceRAN demonstrator is designed to explore both broadband and direct-to-handheld 5G NTN capabilities. The project will conclude with the deployment of an advanced regenerative payload on an Airbus Low Earth Orbit satellite (LEO) satellite, featuring on-board signal processing and integrated gNodeB functionality to enable efficient and flexible network operations in space.

This collaboration is part of a broader effort to foster non-proprietary, sovereign, and standardized connectivity solutions, enabling seamless integration between terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks. Keysight joins a select group of industry leaders working with Airbus to build an interoperable ecosystem that supports the future of global communications.

Eric Taylor, Vice President, Aerospace, Defense and Government Solutions at Keysight, said: "Participating in the Airbus UpNext SpaceRAN demonstrator is a testament to our commitment to advancing the future of satellite-enabled 5G. Our test and measurement solutions are designed to ensure the reliability and performance of next-generation networks, and we're proud to support Airbus in this pioneering step toward standardized 5G NTN from LEO."

Thierry Locquette, Vice President of Sales, Europe at Keysight Technologies, said: "Keysight has a long-standing and deeply rooted presence in Europe, with local R&D, engineering, and service teams working hand in hand with customers and partners across the region. Our collaboration with Airbus on SpaceRAN reflects our commitment to strengthening Europe's leadership and technological sovereignty in advanced connectivity, aerospace, and 5G innovation. By combining global expertise with strong local execution, we help ensure that next-generation non-terrestrial networks are developed, validated, and deployed in close alignment with European priorities."

