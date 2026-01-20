Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.01.2026
WKN: A3EJG1 | ISIN: GB00BN455J50
Frankfurt
20.01.26 | 08:04
4,260 Euro
-2,74 % -0,120
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
20.01.2026 17:48 Uhr
86 Leser
Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 20

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Timothy James Livett

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC

b)

LEI

5493003YBCY4W1IMJU04

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary 2.5p shares

GB00BN455J50

b)

Nature of the transaction

Dividend reinvestment

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

388.698 pence per share

39

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

39 ordinary 2.5p shares

388.698 pence per share

e)

Date of the transaction

9 January 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Mark Pope, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC


© 2026 PR Newswire
