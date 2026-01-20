Metacon AB: Metacon secures temporary project financing of SEK 50 million from Fenja Capital

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Metacon AB (publ) ("Metacon" or the "Company") has secured temporary project financing at market terms and received gross proceeds of 50 MSEK (the "Loan") from Fenja Capital II A/S. The Loan is intended to cover the Company's working capital needs until the Company receives milestone payments related to ongoing customer projects.

"Through secured project financing for the management of the latest contracts, the company's short-term liquidity needs are met" says Christer Wikner, President & CEO, Metacon.

The Loan carries an interest rate of 1.5 percent per commenced 30-day period and has a setup fee of 5.0 percent. Repayment of the Loan is to be made no later than on 30 September 2026. The purpose of the Loan is to secure the Company's working capital needs until the Company receives milestone payments related to ongoing customer projects.

This information is information that Metacon AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 18:20 CET on January 20, 2026.

About Metacon AB (publ)

Metacon AB (publ) develops and manufactures energy systems to produce fossil-free "green" hydrogen. In the Electrolysis business unit and in close partnership with world leader PERIC Hydrogen Technologies, Handan, China, Metacon offers complete electrolysis plants for large-scale production of hydrogen. Metacon also offers production-integrated hydrogen refueling stations, a globally growing area within clean transport. The products in the Reforming business unit are based, among other things, on Metacon's patented HIWAR technology that generates hydrogen through catalytic steam reforming of biogas or other hydrocarbons such as bioethanol. The development of Metacon's reforming products is carried out within the wholly owned subsidiary Metacon S.A. in Patras, Greece. The business is focused on catalytic process chemistry and advanced, compact reformers for high-efficiency hydrogen production. www.metacon.com

