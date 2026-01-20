Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
98,7% Goldausbeute ohne Cyanid - kommt jetzt der Milliarden-Deal?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H43V | ISIN: SE0003086214 | Ticker-Symbol: M16
Frankfurt
20.01.26 | 08:04
0,025 Euro
-4,15 % -0,001
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
METACON AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METACON AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0290,03919:06
PR Newswire
20.01.2026 18:36 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Metacon AB: Metacon secures temporary project financing of SEK 50 million from Fenja Capital

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Metacon AB (publ) ("Metacon" or the "Company") has secured temporary project financing at market terms and received gross proceeds of 50 MSEK (the "Loan") from Fenja Capital II A/S. The Loan is intended to cover the Company's working capital needs until the Company receives milestone payments related to ongoing customer projects.

"Through secured project financing for the management of the latest contracts, the company's short-term liquidity needs are met" says Christer Wikner, President & CEO, Metacon.

The Loan carries an interest rate of 1.5 percent per commenced 30-day period and has a setup fee of 5.0 percent. Repayment of the Loan is to be made no later than on 30 September 2026. The purpose of the Loan is to secure the Company's working capital needs until the Company receives milestone payments related to ongoing customer projects.

For more information, please contact:

Christer Wikner, President & CEO, +46 707 647 389, christer.wikner@metacon.com

Mattias Jansson, CFO, +46 722 316 862 mattias.jansson@metacon.com

This information is information that Metacon AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 18:20 CET on January 20, 2026.

About Metacon AB (publ)

Metacon AB (publ) develops and manufactures energy systems to produce fossil-free "green" hydrogen. In the Electrolysis business unit and in close partnership with world leader PERIC Hydrogen Technologies, Handan, China, Metacon offers complete electrolysis plants for large-scale production of hydrogen. Metacon also offers production-integrated hydrogen refueling stations, a globally growing area within clean transport. The products in the Reforming business unit are based, among other things, on Metacon's patented HIWAR technology that generates hydrogen through catalytic steam reforming of biogas or other hydrocarbons such as bioethanol. The development of Metacon's reforming products is carried out within the wholly owned subsidiary Metacon S.A. in Patras, Greece. The business is focused on catalytic process chemistry and advanced, compact reformers for high-efficiency hydrogen production. www.metacon.com

For further information, see:

www.metacon.com | X: @Metaconab| LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/metaconab

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/metacon-ab/r/metacon-secures-temporary-project-financing-of-sek-50-million-from-fenja-capital,c4295230

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17030/4295230/3887585.pdf

Metacon - PM - Project financing - 2026-01-20

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/metacon-secures-temporary-project-financing-of-sek-50-million-from-fenja-capital-302665680.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.