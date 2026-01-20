Guardian Roofing Partners with Owens Corning & Habitat for Humanity on Roof Deployment Project-- New Roof for Tacoma Veteran Home

TACOMA, WA / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation, a leading roofing, gutters, and insulation contractor in the Pacific Northwest, is proud to announce a new partnership with Owens Corning and Habitat for Humanity as part of the national Roof Deployment Project. Through this collaboration, Guardian Roofing installed a complete new roof this October for Nancy, the deserving owner of a home located in Tacoma, WA-- at no cost to her.

The Roof Deployment Project is a long-standing initiative by Owens Corning and Habitat for Humanity designed to honor and support U.S. military veterans and their families. Eligible homeowners receive new roofs donated by Owens Corning, installed by certified contractors volunteering their labor through the program. Since its inception in 2016, this national effort has delivered hundreds of safe, durable roofs for honorably discharged veterans and their families across the country.

"We are honored to partner with Owens Corning and Habitat for Humanity 2on this meaningful project," said Mat Rzucidlo, President of Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation. "Building a roof may be our trade - but helping a veteran feel safe, secure, and proud in their home is something far more important. This project embodies what we stand for: quality, community, respect, and giving back."

About the Project

Roof materials - Donated by Owens Corning, ensuring top-quality shingles, underlayment, and roofing systems recognized for durability and performance.

Installation - Performed by Guardian Roofing's certified crews as part of the Roof Deployment Project volunteer effort.

Eligibility - The program supports honorably discharged veterans or their surviving spouses whose existing roof is in need of replacement and whose household meets income eligibility guidelines. Habitat for Humanity affiliates coordinate applications, screening, and eligibility verification.

Cost to homeowner - None. Owens Corning supplies materials, and Guardian Roofing provides labor.

For Nancy, the new roof will not only restore safety and comfort to her home but also provides peace of mind - a secure shelter for her family and a tribute to her service.

For Guardian Roofing, this project reinforces the company's commitment to community, veteran support, and high craftsmanship. "We believe every veteran deserves a roof over their head that's strong, safe, and built to last," said Rzucidlo.

For the broader Tacoma and Pacific Northwest community, this partnership demonstrates how thoughtful collaboration among industry leaders - manufacturer, nonprofit, and contractor - can deliver real impact and strengthen neighborhoods.

About Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation

Founded in 2005, Guardian Roofing, LLC is an award-winning professional roofing contractor in the Portland and Seattle markets serving Washington state counties of King, Pierce, Snohomish, Kitsap, Clark, and Thurston; and Oregon counties of Marion, Washington, Multnomah, Clackamas and Yamhill, as well.

Founders Lori and Matt Swanson have more than 60 years of combined roofing experience and employ a team of more than 100 skilled and professionally certified craftsmen who assist customers with their roof, gutter, attic, masonry, and skylight needs. In 2024, Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation, an A+-rated company by the Better Business Bureau, was named as a top 100 Roofing Contractor in the U.S. by Roofing Contractors Magazine. The family-owned company was also recognized in 2022 as one of the fastest-growing private companies by the Puget Sound Business Journal. For more information, visit www.GuardianHome.com. Licenses: WA UBI 604-059-205 | FEIN #81-4469822

