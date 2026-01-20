Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2026) - Tincorp Metals Inc. (TSXV: TIN) (OTC Pink: TINFF) ("Tincorp" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has granted, subject to regulatory approval, an aggregate of 1,055,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company, pursuant to the terms of the Company's Omnibus Plan. The options are exercisable for a period of 5 years from the date of grant at the price of $0.44 per share, being the closing price of the common shares on the TSXV on January 19, 2026. The options vest in six equal tranches over a period of three years, and are subject to the provisions of the Omnibus Plan and the policies of the TSXV.

About Tincorp

Tincorp Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on tin projects in Bolivia. The Company owns 100% of its Porvenir Project and has signed an agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the nearby SF Project, both located 70 km southeast of Oruro, Bolivia..

On Behalf of Tincorp Metals Inc.

Victor Feng, Interim CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collective, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategies", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "budgets", "schedules", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, assumptions, factors and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

Additional information in relation to the Company, including the Company's most recent annual information form, can be obtained under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.tincorp.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280986

Source: Tincorp Metals Inc.