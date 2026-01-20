Gladstone Commercial Corporation: Gladstone Commercial Executes 444,000 SF of Lease Extensions at Two Industrial Properties

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq:GOOD) ("Gladstone Commercial") announced that it has executed lease extensions with Owens-Brockway Glass Container Inc. ("O-I Glass") at its 290,000 square foot industrial building in Brockport, Pennsylvania and its 154,000 square foot industrial building in Lexington, North Carolina. O-I Glass is a wholly owned subsidiary of O-I Glass, Inc.

O-I Glass is one of the leading manufacturers of glass containers in the world. The two buildings owned by Gladstone Commercial serve as warehousing and distribution facilities for glass container products manufactured by O-I Glass. In each location, the manufacturing operations are in an adjacent building that is connected to the Gladstone Commercial property.

"We are pleased to have executed another lease extension with O-I Glass in both locations," stated Greg Yayac, Senior Vice President of Gladstone Commercial. "This is the third extension we've done with them at both buildings since our original purchase, demonstrating the mission critical nature of the buildings."

"These are quality buildings leased to a strong tenant, and we are pleased to continue to have O-I Glass as a tenant in our portfolio," added Buzz Cooper, President of Gladstone Commercial.

About Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq: GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. As of September 30, 2025, Gladstone Commercial's real estate portfolio consisted of 151 properties located in 27 states, totaling approximately 17.7 million square feet. For additional information please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com.

