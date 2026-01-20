Tactical Resources Corp.: Tactical Resources Announces Financing

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / Tactical Resources Corp. (TSX.V:RARE)(OTC:USREF) ("Tactical" or the "Company"), a mineral exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 214,285 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at an issue price of $6.30 per Share, for gross proceeds of up to $1,350,000 (the "Offering"). In its discretion, the Company may increase or decrease the size of the Offering in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

The Company intends on using the net proceeds from the Offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay finders' fees in cash or securities, or a combination thereof, to certain finders, as permitted by the policies of the Exchange. There is no minimum number of Shares or minimum aggregate proceeds required to close the Offering and the Company may, at its discretion, elect to close the Offering in one (1) or more tranches.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four (4) months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation. Closing of the Offering and the issuance of the Shares are subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of all necessary regulatory and corporate approvals, including approval from the Exchange. The Company intends to close the offering imminently.

About Tactical

Tactical is a mineral exploration and development company focused on U.S.-made rare earth elements ("REE") used in semiconductors, electric vehicles, advanced robotics, and most importantly, national defense. The Company is also actively involved in the development of innovative metallurgical processing techniques to further unlock REEs development potential.

Ranjeet Sundher, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1-778-588-5483

For additional information, please visit www.tacticalresources.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

