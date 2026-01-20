Flushing Financial Corporation To Cancel Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call

UNIONDALE, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / Flushing Financial Corporation (the "Company") (Nasdaq-GS:FFIC), the parent holding company for Flushing Bank (the "Bank"), today announced that, in light of its pending merger with OceanFirst Financial Corp., it has canceled its previously scheduled fourth quarter and full year 2025 earnings conference call that was to be held on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, at 9:30 AM (ET). The Company will continue to make available its financial information via filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 earnings after the market closes on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, as previously announced.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION (Nasdaq:FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank, an FDIC insured, New York State-chartered commercial bank that operates banking offices in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. The Bank has been building relationships with families, business owners, and communities since 1929. Today, it offers the products, services, and conveniences associated with large commercial banks, including a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services. Rewarding customers with personalized attention and bankers that can communicate in the languages prevalent within these multicultural markets is what makes the Bank uniquely different. As an Equal Housing Lender and leader in real estate lending, the Bank's experienced lending teams create mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. The Bank also fosters relationships with consumers nationwide through its online banking division with the iGObanking and BankPurely brands.

Additional information on Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company's website at FlushingBank.com.

