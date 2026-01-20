Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
98,7% Goldausbeute ohne Cyanid - kommt jetzt der Milliarden-Deal?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 898266 | ISIN: US3438731057 | Ticker-Symbol: FL8
Frankfurt
20.01.26 | 18:26
12,600 Euro
-3,82 % -0,500
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,60013,20020.01.
ACCESS Newswire
20.01.2026 23:02 Uhr
152 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Flushing Financial Corporation To Cancel Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call

UNIONDALE, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / Flushing Financial Corporation (the "Company") (Nasdaq-GS:FFIC), the parent holding company for Flushing Bank (the "Bank"), today announced that, in light of its pending merger with OceanFirst Financial Corp., it has canceled its previously scheduled fourth quarter and full year 2025 earnings conference call that was to be held on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, at 9:30 AM (ET). The Company will continue to make available its financial information via filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 earnings after the market closes on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, as previously announced.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION (Nasdaq:FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank, an FDIC insured, New York State-chartered commercial bank that operates banking offices in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. The Bank has been building relationships with families, business owners, and communities since 1929. Today, it offers the products, services, and conveniences associated with large commercial banks, including a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services. Rewarding customers with personalized attention and bankers that can communicate in the languages prevalent within these multicultural markets is what makes the Bank uniquely different. As an Equal Housing Lender and leader in real estate lending, the Bank's experienced lending teams create mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. The Bank also fosters relationships with consumers nationwide through its online banking division with the iGObanking and BankPurely brands.

Additional information on Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company's website at FlushingBank.com.

FF

CONTACT:

Susan K. Cullen
Senior Executive Vice President,
Chief Financial Officer
Flushing Financial Corporation
(718) 961-5400

SOURCE: Flushing Financial Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/flushing-financial-corporation-to-cancel-fourth-quarter-and-full-yea-1129518

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.