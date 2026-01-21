Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2026) - Palamina Corp. (TSXV: PA) (OTCQB: PLMNF) ("Palamina" or the "Company") has granted 4,025,000 incentive stock options to certain officers, directors, advisors and consultants of the Company under its Stock Option Plan. All options are exercisable at $0.16 per common share. The options granted to officers and directors and advisors expire on January 20, 2031 and the options granted to the consultants expire on January 20, 2029.

ABOUT PALAMINA

Palamina is an exploration company with a land bank of gold projects in the Puno Orogenic Gold Belt in southeastern Peru and a land bank of high grade silver-copper assets in southeastern and northeastern Peru. Palamina trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PA and on the OTCQB under the symbol PLMNF.

