Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2026) - American Pacific Mining Corp (CSE: USGD) (OTCQX: USGDF) (FSE: 1QC1) ("American Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, due to strong investor demand, it has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") (see news release dated January 20, 2026) from 34,090,909 units at a price of $0.22 per unit (the "Unit") for gross proceeds of $7,500,000 to 44,318,182 units for gross proceeds of $9,750,000. The private placement is now fully subscribed and the order book is closed.



"We appreciate the strong investor participation in this financing, which underscores the market's confidence in our strategy of advancing our highly prospective Madison Copper-Gold Project in Montana, while also providing exposure to a significant equity portfolio of exceptional western US copper, gold and silver company," commented CEO Warwick Smith. "Following the closing of this financing, we intend to undertake a robust drill program aimed at delineating a first mineral resource estimate at Madison, while also testing the full scope of the Project by drilling both skarn and porphyry targets."



The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for exploration and development on the Company's Madison Copper-Gold Project, other mineral exploration and development projects, and for general corporate purposes. Closing of the Offering is expected to occur as soon as practicable and may occur in one or more tranches. The Company may pay a finder's fee in connection with the Offering to eligible arm's length finders in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. Eventus Capital Corp. has been appointed as a Finder in connection with the Offering.



This Offering is being conducted under the listed issuer financing exemption as per Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions. As a result, the securities issued will not be subject to a hold period under the prevailing Canadian securities laws. An Offering Document related to this Offering is available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on www.americanpacificmining.com. Potential investors are advised to thoroughly review the offering document prior to making any investment decisions.



About American Pacific Mining Corp.

American Pacific Mining Corp. is a precious and base metals explorer focused on opportunities in the Western United States. The Company's flagship asset is the 100%-owned past-producing Madison Copper-Gold Project in Montana. For the acquisition of Madison, American Pacific was selected as a finalist in both 2021 and 2022 for 'Deal of the Year' at the S&P Global Platts Metals Awards, an annual program that recognizes exemplary accomplishments in 16 performance categories. Through a 2025 transaction with Vizsla Copper, American Pacific has established a major equity position and secured $15M in aggregate milestone upside exposure to the advanced exploration stage Palmer Copper-Zinc VMS Project in Alaska. Also, in American Pacific's portfolio are several high-grade, precious metals projects located in key mining districts in Nevada, on which the Company intends to transact. The Company's mission is to provide shareholders discovery and exploration upside exposure across its portfolio through partnerships, spin-outs and direct exploration.

