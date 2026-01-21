SILVER VIPER MINERALS

What an exceptional situation on the silver market! Gold's "little sister metal" has made a striking price jump in recent days, reaching the USD 95 per ounce mark for the first time. This price level reveals the enormous discrepancy between limited physical supply and global demand. Unlike the legendary Hunt episode in the early 1980s, when a few large investors virtually sucked the market dry, the current rally is fueled by a broad-based structural supply deficit that has grown over many years. This scarcity is driven on the one hand by the sharp increase in industrial use in photovoltaics, electronics, and electromobility, and on the other hand by geopolitical tensions, escalating government debt, and a weakened US dollar, which is directing capital into real assets. At the same time, physical availability is declining: annual mine production is largely stagnating or increasing only minimally, while many deposits are barely able to keep up with dynamic demand. This is particularly evident in the major trading hubs, where reported inventories have been declining for years. Silver Viper (ISIN: CA8283344098 | TSX-V: VIPR | FRA: VIPRF | WKN: A40Z5M) is an emerging Canadian explorer focused on silver, gold, and copper deposits in Mexico. The story is just getting started!

