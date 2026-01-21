Pan Global Resources Inc.: PAN GLOBAL ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $5.6 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH STRATEGIC INVESTOR

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION, RELEASE OR PUBLICATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) (FRA: 2EU) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement financing with a strategic investor and issued 35,000,000 Common Shares (the "Shares") of the Company at a price of C$0.16 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$5,600,000 (the "Offering"). The common shares issued pursuant to this private placement will be subject to a hold period expiring May 15, 2026.

The proceeds of the Offering will be used to advance an expanded exploration and drill program at the Company's Escacena and Cármenes Projects, including at the recently acquired and highly prospective Escacena South property in southern Spain, and for general corporate purposes.

"Pan Global is pleased to welcome as a shareholder a highly respected strategic investor with extensive mine operating experience. This investment validates our exploration portfolio and operating team in Spain and strengthens our ability to advance our Escacena and Cármenes Projects and unlock new discoveries in 2026," said Tim Moody, President and CEO.

The Offering is subject to final TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

About the Escacena Project, Southern Spain

The Escacena Project and recently added Escacena South area comprises a large, contiguous mineral rights land package controlled 100% by Pan Global in the east of the Iberian Pyrite Belt. The area has been expanded from 5,760-hectares to more than 10,000-hectares with the award of the Flores, Rosario and Girasoles mineral rights in September 2025. Pan Global has also submitted four additional Investigation Permit applications covering 3,888-hectares (Inmaculada, Santa Isabel, Santa Micaela I and Santa Micaela II) that will further increase the mineral rights holdings in the Iberian Pyrite Belt to more than 13,900-hectares. Escacena is located near the operating mine at Riotinto and is immediately adjacent to the former Aznalcóllar and Los Frailes mines where Minera Los Frailes (Grupo México) is commencing a new underground mine development beneath the former Los Frailes open-pit mine. The Escacena Project hosts Pan Global's La Romana copper-tin-silver deposit, the Cañada Honda copper-gold discovery, and a number of other prospective targets.

About the Cármenes Project, Northern Spain

The Cármenes Project is located on the Rio Narcea Gold Belt approx. 55km north of León and comprises five Investigation Permits over 5,653 hectares. The Project area is highly prospective for multiple bodies or "clusters" of carbonate-hosted "pipe-like" breccia style copper, nickel, cobalt, and gold mineralization. The area includes the former Profunda and Providencia mines that last operated in the 1930s, producing concentrates of copper and cobalt with nickel. Numerous other smaller historical mine workings in the area highlight the potential for additional breccia pipes. These types of ore deposits can have significant vertical dimensions exceeding 1km. The Company's recent maiden drill program at the Providencia target yielded a new gold discovery.

About Pan Global Resources

Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively exploring for copper-rich mineral deposits along with gold and other metals. Copper has compelling supply-demand fundamentals and outlook for strong long-term prices as a critical metal for global electrification and energy transition. Gold is also attracting record prices.

The Company's flagship Escacena Project is located in the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in southern Spain, where a favourable permitting track record, excellent infrastructure, mining and professional expertise, and support for copper as a Strategic Raw Material by the European Commission collectively define a tier-one low-risk jurisdiction for mining investment. The Company's second project, at Cármenes in northern Spain, is also an area with a long mining history and excellent infrastructure. The Pan Global team comprises proven talent in exploration, discovery, development, and mine operations - all of which are committed to operating safely and with utmost respect for the environment and our partnered communities. The Company is a member, and operates under the principles, of the United Nations Global Compact.

Forward-looking statements

Statements which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. It is important to note that actual outcomes and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information included in this media release are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental, environmental, and technological factors that may affect the Company's operations, markets, products, and prices. Readers should refer to the risk disclosures outlined in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis of its audited financial statements filed with the British Columbia Securities Commission.

The forward-looking information contained in this media release is based on information available to the Company as of the date of this media release. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information.

