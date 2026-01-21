Press Release: WISeKey's Subsidiary, WISeSat Joins Forces with Spacetalk to Operate a Neutral Platform Dedicated to Global Space Traffic Coordination

Davos, January 21, 2026 -- WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT company, today announces that its subsidiary, WISeSat.Space ("WISeSat"), an entity that focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, and Spacetalk SA ("Spacetalk"), a company developing the world's first neutral, transparent, and collaborative digital platform dedicated to global space traffic coordination, signed an MoU as 1(st) step for preparing a strategic partnership to operate an innovative and neutral platform dedicated to global space traffic coordination.

In response to the absence of a unified international framework and the exponential growth in the number of satellites and space actors, Spacetalk offers a transparent, collaborative, and non-discriminatory solution aimed at preventing collisions, avoiding conflicts, reducing space debris, ensuring equitable access to space, and preserving the freedom to observe the universe.

WISeSat complements this initiative by providing secure and trusted access to the Spacetalk platform through the use of personal digital identities issued via WISeKey's WISeID services. These identities are delivered following a rigorous identity verification process (KYC -- Know Your Customer), ensuring that only duly identified, authenticated, and authorized actors can access the platform. This approach enables space traffic operators and stakeholders to coordinate maneuvers and exchange critical information within a highly reliable, traceable, and sovereign environment.

Open to all global space actors, from civil, to institutional, commercial, and academic, the Spacetalk platform operated in partnership with WISeSat, aims to foster operational dialogue and secure information sharing in order to address the urgent and growing challenges of space traffic management (STM).

As the orbital environment becomes increasingly congested, driven by the rapid expansion of satellite constellations, accelerated accumulation of space debris, and lack of coordinated international regulation, management of orbital activities remains fragmented and largely dependent on national systems and ad hoc bilateral agreements. This lack of coordination elevates collision risks, drives up operational costs associated with avoidance maneuvers, and fuels misunderstandings among civil, commercial, and military space actors. Spacetalk addresses these challenges by providing a neutral and collaborative platform designed to establish continuous operational dialogue and facilitate the sharing of essential information among stakeholders, including between competing spacefaring nations.

During the pilot phase conducted in October 2025, institutional, industrial, and academic partners accessed the Spacetalk platform through a secure and personalized authentication process based on certified digital identities. Participants shared orbital data on space objects with other platform members in an environment designed to ensure confidentiality, traceability, and interoperability of exchanges. They also used Spacetalk's advanced orbital data conversion tools, developed in collaboration with partners, to translate existing formats, particularly Two-Line Elements (TLE) and Orbital Ephemeris Messages (OEM), into a common format enabling cooperation across heterogeneous systems.

This testing phase also allowed users to access the platform's inventory of space objects as well as its stakeholder directory, significantly improving space situational awareness and the understanding of the actor landscape. Interactions were further supported by a dedicated secure messaging system, providing a direct, targeted, and protected communication channel among members, independent of any national infrastructure.

Partners participating in the pilot represented the world's major space regions: in Europe, the European Space Agency (ESA), Okapi Orbits, EPFL, and the Swiss Armed Forces and in Asia, Chinese entities such as Debris-X as well as Indian partners like OrbitArch. This geographical and institutional diversity highlights the ability of Spacetalk and WISeSat to bring together stakeholders with highly diverse profiles within a common framework for voluntary, neutral, and trust-based dialogue.

"After a very successful testing phase, we are extremely proud to launch Spacetalk with WISeSat and to open our platform to all global space traffic actors," said Dr. Benjamin Guyot, Founder and CEO of Spacetalk. "Spacetalk is an accelerator of concrete solutions for space safety. Our voluntary and neutral approach enables immediate and pragmatic action, without waiting for an international political consensus."

"The Spacetalk pilot demonstrated the value of trusted, interoperable data-sharing for operational space safety," said Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey. "By contributing WISeSat's expertise and operational perspective, we are helping lay the foundation for practical, collaborative space traffic coordination at a global scale."

About Spacetalk SA

Founded in 2023 in Lausanne, Switzerland, Spacetalk SA is a Swiss company developing the world's first neutral, transparent, and collaborative digital platform dedicated to global space traffic coordination (www.spacetalk.ch). Created to address the critical lack of operational dialogue among the growing number of public and private actors operating in space, Spacetalk provides an independent environment for secure information sharing, direct communication between operators, and coordination of orbital activities.

Based on a voluntary and incentive-driven model, the platform is fully compatible with existing standards as well as national Space Situational Awareness (SSA) and Space Traffic Management (STM) systems. Rooted in Switzerland's tradition of neutrality and independence, Spacetalk SA aims to make a tangible contribution to space traffic safety, conflict risk reduction, and the gradual emergence of responsible and shared practices in space governance, guided by international cooperation.

About WISeSat.Space

WISeSat.Space is WISeKey's space division dedicated to secure satellite connectivity services, space-based Internet of Things (IoT), and trusted infrastructures in orbit. Leveraging advanced cybersecurity technologies, sovereign satellites, and certified digital identities, WISeSat.Space delivers critical services that ensure the authenticity, integrity, and resilience of communications and data in space.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

