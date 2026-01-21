

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Barry Callebaut (BYCBF.PK), the cocoa processor and chocolate maker, reported first-quarter sales revenue of 3.669 billion Swiss francs. This represented an increase of 8.9 percent in local currencies and 6.4 percent in Swiss francs. The growth was largely driven by higher year-on-year cocoa pricing, which is now showing signs of stabilizing as cocoa bean prices have recently declined.



Sales volume in the Global Chocolate segment fell by 6.8 percent, reflecting the overall decline in the chocolate confectionery market of 6.1 percent. The decrease was further affected by the temporary suspension of production at the St. Hyacinthe facility in Canada, an issue that has since been resolved.



Global Cocoa sales volume dropped by 22.0 percent, a result of weak market demand and the company's strategic decision to prioritize volume allocation toward higher-return segments within Cocoa.



Overall, Barry Callebaut's group sales volume decreased by 9.9 percent. Despite this decline, the company demonstrated resilience in strategic growth areas, particularly in cacao coatings (compound) and across the AMEA region, which continue to provide support for long-term performance.



Barry Callebaut reiterated its outlook for fiscal year 2025/26. The Group expects low to mid single-digit EBIT recurring growth in local currencies and double-digit growth in Profit Before Tax recurring in local currencies. One-time operating expenses of around 60 million francs are expected in relation to BC Next Level.



Global Chocolate volumes are expected to see a mid single-digit decrease. Focus on ROIC in Global Cocoa is expected to result in a mid to high single-digit volume decrease. As a consequence, Group volume is expected to see a mid single-digit decrease, related to bean price developments impacting Global Cocoa return prioritization.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News