

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Disco Corporation (6146.T) announced a profit for its nine months that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY92.639 billion, or JPY854.42 per share. This compares with JPY85.252 billion, or JPY786.74 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.5% to JPY303.828 billion from JPY272.596 billion last year.



Disco Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY92.639 Bln. vs. JPY85.252 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY854.42 vs. JPY786.74 last year. -Revenue: JPY303.828 Bln vs. JPY272.596 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 1,165.7 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 419.000 B



