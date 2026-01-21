Anzeige
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Share Buyback Programme

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Share Buyback Programme 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Share Buyback Programme 
21-Jan-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER FOR SALE OF ANY SECURITIES OR AN 
OFFER OR INVITATION TO PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION OR A SOLICITATION OF ANY VOTE OR APPROVAL. 
 
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY) IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY 
JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION. 
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company") 
 
Share Buyback Programme 
 
Further to the Trading Update announcement made on 15 January 2026, and the announcement made yesterday regarding the 
completion of the buyback programme initiated on 28 August 2025, the Company announces that it has entered into a 
further arrangement with Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) to repurchase 
up to 1 million "A" Ordinary Shares of 40 pence each in the Company ("A" Ordinary Shares") (the "Programme"). This is 
consistent with the Company's capital allocation framework and reflects the Board's view that the current share price 
continues to represent a significant discount to the Company's underlying net asset value. The Programme aligns with 
the Company's strategy of long term sustainable growth and delivering value for our shareholders and is expected to 
enhance earnings per share. 
 
The share purchases will be made on the Company's behalf and in accordance with the arrangement and, in the case of any 
purchases made during closed periods and/or at any time when the Company has inside information, shall be made 
independently of and uninfluenced by the Company. 
 
Any purchase of "A" Ordinary Shares effected pursuant to this Programme will be carried out on the London Stock 
Exchange and executed in accordance with, and subject to limits prescribed by, the Listing Rules and in accordance with 
the authorisation granted by shareholders. 
 
Due to the limited liquidity in the issued "A" Ordinary Shares, any buyback of "A" Ordinary Shares pursuant to the 
authority on any trading day may represent a significant proportion of the daily trading volume in the "A" Ordinary 
Shares on the London Stock Exchange and may exceed 25 per cent. of the average daily trading volume, being the limit 
laid down in Article 5(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union  
(Withdrawal) Act 2018) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by 
the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) dealing with buyback programmes and, accordingly, the Company will not 
benefit from the exemption contained in that Article. 
 
Any market purchase of "A" Ordinary Shares under the Programme will be announced no later than 7:30 a.m. on the 
business day following the day on which the purchase occurred.  
 
Enquiries: 
 
Rachel Spencer 
Company Secretary 
020 8996 2073 
 
21 January 2026 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FSTA 
LEI Code:   213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
Sequence No.: 415528 
EQS News ID:  2263256 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2263256&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 21, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
