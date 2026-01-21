

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 2-week high of 0.6754 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.6737.



Against the yen, the euro and the Canadian dollar, the aussie edged up to 106.79, 1.7361 and 0.9339 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 106.55, 1.7403 and 0.9322, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.68 against the greenback, 107.00 against the yen, 1.72 against the euro and 0.94 against the loonie.



