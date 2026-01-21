

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar rose to 2.0040 against the euro and 95.21 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 2.0106 and 92.23, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi advanced to 0.5850 and 1.1536 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 0.5832 and 1.1553, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.99 against the euro, 91.00 against the yen, 0.59 against the greenback and 1.14 against the aussie.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News