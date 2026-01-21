

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Burberry Group PLC (BRBY.L), a British luxury fashion house, on Wednesday reported a rise in retail revenue for the third quarter.



For the third quarter to December 27, 2025, the company posted a retail revenue of GBP 665 million, higher than GBP 659 million in the same period last year.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the Group said: 'As we move into the final quarter of the year, the impact of our initiatives continues to build, giving us increased confidence in the direction of the business. We expect adjusted operating profit to be in line with consensus for FY26.'



Analysts expect Burberry Group to report adjusted operating profit of GBP 97 million to GBP 167 million for fiscal 2026.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News