Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2026) - Defence Therapeutics Inc., (CSE: DTC) (FSE: DTC) (OTCQB: DTCFF) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a publicly traded biotechnology company, today announced an evolution of its corporate positioning to reflect its focus as a precision intracellular drug-delivery company advancing its proprietary Accum platform through both internal development programs and strategic partnerships. Designed to unlock the full potential of complex cancer biologics, Accum enhances intracellular delivery to increase therapeutic potency while reducing toxicity.

At the center of this strategy is Accum, Defence Therapeutics' proprietary precision drug-delivery platform designed to solve one of oncology's most persistent challenges: effective intracellular delivery. By enhancing cellular uptake and payload release, Accum increases therapeutic potency at lower doses, with the potential to reduce toxicity and improve patient access to advanced cancer treatments.

Defence is prioritizing this platform and partnering model through a dual strategy that combines internal R&D programs with strategic partnerships across the biotech and pharmaceutical ecosystem. This approach enables the enhancement of both existing and next-generation assets, including antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), radiopharmaceuticals, and other complex biologics, transforming therapies traditionally used in later lines into safer, more effective first-line treatment options.

"Our focus is clear: solve drug delivery at the cellular level so cancer therapies, whether developed by Defence or by our partners, can reach their full potential," said Sébastien Plouffe, CEO of Defence Therapeutics. "Accum is designed to create optimal value for partners while ultimately delivering better outcomes for patients."

With this refined positioning, Defence Therapeutics reinforces its commitment to precision oncology, collaboration, and translating cutting-edge science into life-changing treatments, with a business model designed to generate scalable value for partners and long-term value for shareholders. To learn more or explore partnering opportunities, please visit www.defencetherapeutics.com or contact info@defencetherapeutics.com.

About Defence Therapeutics:

Defence Therapeutics is a publicly traded biotechnology company committed to making cancer treatment more effective and safer. Using its Accum precision drug delivery platform, Defence is working to enhance the potency of ADCs and other complex biologics at lower doses, with the goal of reducing side effects and improving access to advanced therapies. By pursing cutting edge science, and collaborating with pharma and biotech partners, Defence strives to bring transformative therapies to patients who need them most. To learn more about Defence Therapeutics and explore partnering opportunities, please visit www.defencetherapeutics.com or contact info@defencetherapeutics.com.

