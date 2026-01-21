Sitowise Group Plc: Elina Väistö appointed SVP at Sitowise Infra business area and Sami Lankiniemi appointed SVP at Digital Solutions business area

Sitowise Group Plc Changes in board/management/auditors 21 January 2026 at 8.30 am EET

Elina Väistö has been appointed SVP of Sitowise Infrastructure business area and a member of the Group Management Team, effective 26 January 2026. Sami Lankiniemi has been appointed SVP of Sitowise Digital Solutions business area and a member of the Group Management Team, effective 26 January 2026.

Elina Väistö, an experienced transport system planning expert, to lead the Infra business area

Elina Väistö currently serves as deputy director of the Infra business area at Sitowise, as well as director of the Regions and routes business unit. She has worked at Sitowise since 2003 in various expert and leadership roles. Väistö succeeds in her role Jannis Mikkola, who on 19 January assumed the roles of Deputy CEO of Sitowise and EVP Technical consulting.

- Our Infra business has been growing faster than the market, driven by green transition and industrial projects as well as major railway projects. Elina has played a key role in expanding the business profitably, and under her leadership we have secured involvement in nationally significant infrastructure projects. Her deep experience in transport system planning and tramway alliance projects, combined with her long career at Sitowise, gives her excellent capabilities to successfully steer the Infra business, says Jannis Mikkola, EVP Technical consulting at Sitowise.

- The future of the infrastructure sector looks stable and, in the long term, growing from a planning perspective. At the same time, planning is becoming more complex and increasingly technology- and data-driven. I feel that technological shifts both challenge and inspire us as professionals. What matters most to me at Sitowise is strong expertise, genuine collaboration and the desire to succeed together. I am delighted to continue developing the Nordic infrastructure sector alongside my Sitowise colleagues in this new role, Elina Väistö continues.

Sami Lankiniemi brings strong technology and business expertise to the Digital Solutions business management

Sami Lankiniemi currently leads Sitowise's international digital solutions business. At Sitowise, he has previously led the company's innovation operations and developed its digital and SaaS portfolio as well as the use of AI. Lankiniemi has also modernized business operations through digitalization and sustainability at Green Building Council Finland, Gaia, and KIRAHub, accelerating growth in both fast-scaling startups and global companies.

- Our digital solutions business combines advanced technology, strong geospatial expertise and deep domain knowledge across the built environment, the forest sector and industry. Sami's expertise is exceptionally comprehensive in this context. He has an in-depth understanding of technology development, broad understanding with our industry and a clear vision for scaling business both in Finland and internationally. In Sweden, Sami has successfully led the integration of our subsidiary Infracontrol, says Sitowise CEO Anna Wäck.

- I am excited and grateful to take on this new role. As a company, we are in an interesting position within the geospatial field and the broader IT sector. AI - and especially AI-assisted software development - challenges us and our customers to rethink operating models to ensure benefits are realized. We help our customers leverage these technologies and turn geospatial data into a competitive advantage. Key to this are our SaaS products, developing tailored software for customers, digitalization consulting and the development of infrastructure control and management systems, says Sami Lankiniemi.

In his role Lankiniemi succeeds Anna Wäck, who started as CEO of Sitowise on 19 January.

Following the announced appointments, the Sitowise Management Team as of 1 March 2026 will consist of the following:

Anna Wäck, CEO

Jannis Mikkola, Deputy CEO and EVP Technical consulting

Elina Väistö, SVP, Infra Business Area

Timo Räikkönen, SVP, Buildings Business Area

Sami Lankiniemi, SVP, Digital Solutions Business Area

Daniel Doeser, EVP, Sweden

Taija Lehtola, CHRO

Sanna Sormaala, CFO

Mikko Korhonen, CTO





CV - Elina Väistö

Born: 1981

Education: M.Sc. (Tech.), Transportation Engineering

Finnish citizen

Key working history

01/2024 - Sitowise Oy, Deputy Director, Infra Business Area

01/2018 - Sitowise Oy, Business Unit Director (most recently Regions and Routes)

01/2009 - 12/2017 Sito Oy / Sitowise Oy, Department Manager (Transport Department, various scopes)

01/2008 - 12/2008 Sito Oy, Deputy Department Manager (Transport Planning)

09/2003 - 12/2007 Sito Consultants Oy / Sito Oy (Junior Planner, Planner, Project Manager)





CV - Sami Lankiniemi

Born: 1987

Turku School of Economics, University of Turku

Master of Science in Economics and Business Administration

Finnish citizen

Key working history

08/2025 - 01/2026 Sitowise, Director, International Business, Digital Solutions

08/2022 - 08/2025 Sitowise Oy, Head of Innovation

08/2019 - 08/2022 KIRAHub, Head of Partnerships

02/2019 - 08/2019 Gaia Consulting, Senior Consultant

10/2012 - 02/2018 Green Building Council Finland, various positions







