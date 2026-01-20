Anzeige
USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. Increases Common Stock Dividend 25% to $0.125 per Share Based on Strong Operating Earnings

MIAMI, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: USCB), the holding company for U.S. Century Bank, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share of Class A common stock, which represents an increase of $0.025, or 25.0%, per share compared with the previous quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share. The cash dividend is payable on March 5, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 17, 2026. Future dividend payments are subject to quarterly review and approval by the Board of Directors.

About USCB Financial Holdings, Inc.
USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank. Established in 2002, U.S. Century Bank is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Miami, and one of the largest community banks in the State of Florida. U.S. Century Bank is rated 5-Stars by BauerFinancial, the nation's leading independent bank rating firm. U.S. Century Bank offers customers a wide range of financial products and services and supports numerous community organizations, including the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and ChamberSouth. For more information or to find a U.S. Century Bank banking center near you, please call (305) 715-5200 or visit www.uscentury.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@uscentury.com

Media Relations
Martha Guerra-Kattou
(305) 715-5141
MGuerra@uscentury.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
