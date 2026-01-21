Insilico Medicine and Hygtia Therapeutics Enter New Global Strategic Collaboration to Co-Develop Novel Brain Penetrant NLRP3 Inhibitor for CNS Diseases treatment

Insilico Medicine and Hygtia Therapeutics, an incubatee of Shenzhen Pengfu Fund of Fosun Health Capital and Fosun Pharma, have entered into an exclusive license and co-development collaboration to advance ISM8969 worldwide. Under the agreement, both parties hold 50% worldwide rights, and Insilico is eligible to receive up to USD 66 million in upfront and milestone payments.

Insilico will lead the IND submission and Phase 1 clinical trial of ISM8969, after which Hygtia Therapeutics will take responsibility for further clinical development, regulatory filings, and commercialization.

ISM8969, an orally available, brain penetrant NLRP3 inhibitor discovered using Insilico's generative AI platform Chemistry42, has demonstrated strong efficacy, favorable safety, and robust blood-brain barrier (BBB) penetration in preclinical studies.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insilico Medicine ("Insilico", HKEX: 3696), a clinical-stage biotechnology company powered by generative artificial intelligence (AI), and Hygtia Therapeutics Co., Ltd., (Hygtia Therapeutics), today announced a co-development collaboration agreement for Insilico's ISM8969 program. Through the partnership, the two parties aim to accelerate the global advancement of ISM8969-an orally available, brain penetrant NLRP3 inhibitor for Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders.

Under the terms of the agreement, Insilico grants Hygtia Therapeutics 50% worldwide rights to research, develop, register, manufacture, and commercialize ISM8969. In return, Insilico is eligible to receive upfront and milestone payments totaling up to USD$66 million, including an initial upfront payment of USD$10 million expected within 30 days of the agreement's effective date.

Reflecting the joint commitment to the program's success, Insilico will lead the initial clinical development, including IND submission and execution of the Phase 1 clinical trial for the Parkinson's disease indication. Hygtia Therapeutics will assume leadership of subsequent global clinical studies, regulatory submissions, and commercialization activities.

The NLRP3 inflammasome is a critical component of the innate immune system. Its aberrant activation is increasingly recognized as a key driver of neuroinflammation, contributing to the pathology of multiple neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's disease (PD) and Alzheimer's disease (AD). While NLRP3 inhibition holds significant therapeutic promise, there are currently no approved therapies that directly and specifically target NLRP3, accentuating the strategic need for in-depth R&D advancement in this area.

ISM8969, a potential best-in-class NLRP3 inhibitor, was discovered and optimized using Chemistry42, Insilico's proprietary generative chemistry engine. Preclinical data has demonstrated the molecule's robust efficacy, favorable safety profile and marked anti-inflammatory activity in various disease models. Importantly, ISM8969 achieves desirable blood-brain barrier (BBB) penetration, a critical advantage that enables it to cross the natural protective barrier between the central nervous system and the bloodstream, and holds great promise for treating neuroinflammation-related diseases.

Based on promising preclinical data, Insilico nominated ISM8969 as the preclinical candidate and has conducted extensive evaluations of the molecule across multiple neurological disease models.

"Targeting neuroinflammation via NLRP3 represents a scientifically sound and high-potential approach to treating neurodegenerative and age-related diseases," said Ren Feng, PhD, co-CEO and Chief Scientific Officer of Insilico Medicine. "However, developing a safe molecule with good blood-brain barrier penetration remains a formidable obstacle for drug developers. Through our generative AI platform, we have designed a molecule specifically engineered to overcome this barrier. We are pleased to partner with Hygtia Therapeutics, We believe that through our combined efforts, we can accelerate its clinical progress to address significant unmet medical needs."

Hygtia Therapeutics stated: "We are delighted to enter this strategic collaboration with Insilico Medicine, which marks a pivotal step in our global strategy.This partnership aligns with our strategy to expand our innovative neuroscience pipeline through high-quality assets.This BBB-penetrating NLRP3 inhibitor directly reflects our commitment to creating globally competitive innovations. We will advance its development through a collaborative alliance, uniting our strengths to deliver better therapeutic solutions worldwide."

About Insilico Medicine

Insilico Medicine is a pioneering global biotechnology company dedicated to integrating artificial intelligence and automation technologies to accelerate drug discovery, drive innovation in the life sciences, and extend health longevity to people on the planet. The company was listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on December 30, 2025, under the stock code 03696.HK.

By integrating AI and automation technologies and deep in-house drug discovery capabilities, Insilico is delivering innovative drug solutions for unmet needs including fibrosis, oncology, immunology, pain, and obesity and metabolic disorders. Additionally, Insilico extends the reach of Pharma.AI across diverse industries, such as advanced materials, agriculture, nutritional products and veterinary medicine. For more information, please visit www.insilico.com .

About Hygtia Therapeutics

Hygtia Therapeutics, an innovative biotechnology company incubated by the Shenzhen Pengfu Fund of Fosun Health Capital and Fosun Pharma, was founded in August 2025 with a focus on autoimmune diseases and related areas. The company is committed to a global product strategy, introducing and developing pipelines with "best-in-class" potential worldwide. Through efficient and effective R&D capabilities, it aims to provide patients with breakthrough treatment options.

