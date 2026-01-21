EQS-News: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
/ Key word(s): Drilling Result
Successful production test results from first new Lionheart well
Flow rates further support Lionheart Field Development Plan, with production test equipment operated at maximum capacity, confirming strong well deliverability with production potential range of 105 to 125 l/s.
Vulcan Energy (Vulcan, ASX: VUL, FSE: VUL, the Company) is pleased to report strong production flow test performance of its LSC-1bsidetrack from the LSC-1 vertical well, in the Phase One Lionheart Project Field Development Plan (FDP) within Germany's Upper Rhine Valley Brine Field (URVBF).
Following Vulcan's previous announcement on 19 November 2025, which reported strong drilling performance and positive geological, thermal and lithium-in-brine results (but noted that production potential could not yet be verified due to a completion-related issue), the Company has now successfully tested the well's production and flow rate performance.
The results confirm and further strengthen expectations of the Lionheart FDP, providing further confidence as Phase One construction and execution continues following the securing of project financing in December 2025. Phase One Lionheart, now fully funded[1], involves the construction of an integrated lithium and renewable energy project targeting production capacity of 24,000 tonnes of lithium hydroxide monohydrate (LHM), enough for ca. 500,000 electric vehicle batteries per annum, with a co-product of 275 GWh of renewable power and 560 GWh of heat per annum for local consumers, over an estimated 30-year project life[2].
Key highlights
"The outcomes further de-risk the delivery and construction of Phase One Lionheart, which is under way following the positive Final Investment Decision in December 2025, and once fully operational in 2028, will serve Europe with sustainable, low-cost lithium for battery and electric vehicle production, with co-production of renewable heat and power."
Figure 1: Location map for the Schleidberg LSC-1 well.
About Vulcan Energy
Vulcan Energy (ASX: VUL, FSE: VUL) is building the world's first carbon neutral, integrated lithium and renewable energy business to decarbonise battery production. Located in the Upper Rhine Valley Brine Field bordering Germany and France, Vulcan's Lionheart Project is a global tier-one lithium project and Resource. Harnessing natural heat to produce lithium from sub-surface brines and to power conversion to battery-quality material and using its in-house industry-leading technology VULSORB, Vulcan is building a local, low-cost source of carbon neutral lithium for European electric vehicle batteries. For more information, please go to https://v-er.eu/
Competent Person Statement
The information in this announcement that relates to exploration results is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by Kim Mohler, P.Eng., who is a full-time employee of GLJ Ltd. and deemed to be a 'Competent Person'. Ms Mohler is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA), a 'Recognised Professional Organisation' included in a list that is posted on the ASX from time to time. Ms Mohler has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which she is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australian Code for the Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources, and Ore Reserves (JORC Code). Ms Mohler consents to the disclosure of the technical information as it relates to the exploration results information in this announcement in the form and context in which it appears.
Production Targets
The information in this announcement that relates to production targets is extracted from the Bridging Study Announcement. Vulcan confirms that all material assumptions underpinning the production targets included in the original market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.
[1] See announcement dated 3 December 2025
[2] Based on the Phase One Lionheart production target capacity of 24kt p.a. from Bridging Engineering Study ASX announcement 16th November 2023 (Bridging Study Announcement) and Vulcan internal estimated average EV battery size and chemistry in Europe. Refer to the Competent Person Statement within this announcement and the Key Risks in Appendix 3 of the Investor Presentation dated 3 December 2025 regarding the risks associated with resource exploration and development projects.
