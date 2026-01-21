

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - LG Uplus (032640.KS) reported fiscal year net income of 509.2 billion Korean won compared to 314.6 billion Korean won, prior year, an increase of 61.9%. Net income from continuing operation before income tax was 680.5 billion won compared to 450.6 billion won, up 51.0%. Operating income was 892.1 billion won compared to 863.1 billion won, an increase of 3.4%.



Fiscal year sales were 15.45 trillion won compared to 14.63 trillion won, an increase of 5.7% from last year.



