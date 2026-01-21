

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer delivered a keynote address at the World Economic Forum, laying out the history of the United States' use of tariffs and an active trade policy to protect domestic industries and secure national interests.



He discussed in Davos how the 'American System' followed by President Abraham Lincoln and others influenced global approaches to economic development and is being revived by President Donald Trump today.



'President Trump has increased tariff rates and secured trade arrangements designed to reduce America's massive global trade deficit. This approach - combined with sensible energy, tax, and regulatory policy - has resulted in increased GDP, reversed the trend in our trade deficit, and boosted wages, particularly for blue-collar workers,' said Ambassador Greer.



'The United States is disrupting the status quo and taking the action needed to protect American interests. The system that has operated for the past three decades required the United States to absorb the ever-rising trade surpluses of other nations. That approach was not sustainable, economically or politically. Americans have repeatedly chosen to reject it at the ballot box,' Greer added. 'The new system that is emerging is in the interest of American workers, producers, farmers, and ranchers,' according to him.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News