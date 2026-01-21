

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission has adopted the new EU Anti-Racism Strategy, calling for a Europe free from racism where individuals can thrive, fully participate in society and contribute to its stability and prosperity.



The strategy builds on the EU Anti-Racism action plan 2020-2025. Over the past five years, the EU has made significant progress in tackling racism, particularly by addressing barriers created by racial discrimination and by integrating anti-racism efforts throughout all relevant EU policies. Despite this progress, the latest Eurobarometer on discrimination reveals that almost two in three citizens still view racial discrimination as a widespread issue in their countries.



The new strategy aims to combat racism in all its forms by ensuring the full implementation and enforcement of EU anti-discrimination laws; continuing to tackle barriers and foster inclusion in education, employment, healthcare, and housing; and building anti-racism partnerships at all levels of society.



The new strategy will strengthen the enforcement of the existing anti-discrimination laws. The application of the Racial Equality Directive from 2000 will be assessed to identify implementation gaps and consider stronger sanctions where necessary. The framework to tackle hate speech and hate crime will be strengthened, notably by empowering people, ensuring the rights of victims' through existing EU legislation such as the Victims' Rights Directive, and by considering harmonizing the definitions of online hate offences, while fully respecting freedom of expression. The strategy will also support equality bodies in Member States to carry out their vital work, by ensuring standards are met, the European Commission said.



An EU-wide campaign on equality will be launched to raise awareness and engage citizens across the EU to promote inclusion. Ongoing initiatives will help secure equal access in key areas like education, employment, housing and healthcare. For example, the Commission will support Member States to eliminate bias in healthcare practices, and to improve access to employment opportunities. It will also carry out a study to assess risks and solutions in terms of housing for the most vulnerable groups. The strategy will also contribute to improving the collection, analysis and use of data on equality, in line with national legislative frameworks, to better understand and tackle discrimination.



The EU Anti-Racism Strategy 2026-2030 aims to combat all forms of racism, including anti-Black racism, antigypsyism, antisemitism, anti-Asian racism and anti-Muslim hatred. To this end, the Commission will support Member States in implementing their own national policies, measures and plans and will take action where anti-discrimination laws are not being respected.



The Racial Equality Directive application will be assessed in the fourth report to be published in 2026. The report will particularly focus on enforcement and application of AI tools where they may cause algorithm-driven discrimination.



