

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has signed an Executive Order to make sure that large institutional investors do not buy single-family homes that could otherwise be purchased by families.



The Order directs key agencies to issue guidance preventing relevant Federal programs from approving, insuring, guaranteeing, securitizing, or facilitating sales of single-family homes to institutional investors.



The Order instructs key agencies to promote sales to individual owner-occupants through first-look policies (which give individuals and other non-institutional investors the opportunity to buy foreclosed properties before investors do), disclosure requirements, and anti-circumvention measures.



The Secretary of the Treasury has been directed to review rules and guidance that relate to large institutional investors acquiring or holding single-family homes.



It directs the Attorney General and the Chairman of the Federal Trade Commission to review acquisitions by large institutional investors for anti-competitive practices and prioritize enforcement against certain of those practices by institutional investors in the single-family home rental market.



The Order directs the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to identify potential large institutional investor involved in Federal housing assistance programs by demanding disclosure of ownership in single-family rentals.



The Order tasks the White House with preparing legislative recommendations to codify these policies so that large institutional investors do not acquire single-family homes.



The White House said that the Trump administration is working to make home ownership affordable again after years of Wall Street crowding out first-time buyers and young families.



High inflation and interest rates have put starter homes out of reach for millions, while large Wall Street investors have snapped up single-family homes in many communities.



Large institutional buying and leverage have reduced the supply of homes for owner-occupants and driven up prices in many regions.



This Order ensure that Federal housing programs prioritize families, not Wall Street, and sets the stage for legislation to ensure that large institutional investors do not acquire single-family homes.



