Mittwoch, 21.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold über 4.862 USD - auf dem Weg zu 5.000 USD: Warum A2 Gold jetzt in eine neue Liga aufsteigt
WKN: A1JFWK | ISIN: US61945C1036 | Ticker-Symbol: 02M
21.01.26 | 12:37
23,320 Euro
+1,13 % +0,260
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces Extension of Phosphate Production Curtailments in Brazil

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2026 / As previously communicated on December 16th, 2025, due to the recent sharp increase in sulfur prices, Mosaic idled single super phosphate (SSP) production at its Fospar and Araxa facilities in Brazil for an initial 30-day period. Following review, the company has elected to extend these production curtailments by an additional 30 days. Mosaic will continue to assess market conditions in the coming weeks and will evaluate its production plans at that time. Due to the extended curtailment, Mosaic does not intend to purchase sulfur in Brazil in the near term.

About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Through its Mosaic Biosciences platform, the company is also advancing the next generation biological solutions to help farmers improve nutrient use efficiency and crop performance sustainably. Mosaic provides a single-source supply of phosphate, potash, and biological products for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Contacts:

Investors:
Jason Tremblay, 813-775-4282 jason.tremblay@mosaicco.com

Joan Tong, CFA, 863-640-0826
joan.tong@mosaicco.com

Media:
Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206
benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Mosaic's plans to idle SSP production for Fospar and Araxá, suspend sulfur purchases, and review production plans based on market conditions. Forward-looking statements are based on the views and assumptions of management as of the date of this release. They are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, but are not limited to: changes in raw material prices, global supply and demand dynamics, operating challenges, and other risks and uncertainties described in The Mosaic Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Mosaic Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/mosaic-announces-extension-of-phosphate-production-curtailments-in-brazi-1129508

