The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces Extension of Phosphate Production Curtailments in Brazil

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2026 / As previously communicated on December 16th, 2025, due to the recent sharp increase in sulfur prices, Mosaic idled single super phosphate (SSP) production at its Fospar and Araxa facilities in Brazil for an initial 30-day period. Following review, the company has elected to extend these production curtailments by an additional 30 days. Mosaic will continue to assess market conditions in the coming weeks and will evaluate its production plans at that time. Due to the extended curtailment, Mosaic does not intend to purchase sulfur in Brazil in the near term.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Through its Mosaic Biosciences platform, the company is also advancing the next generation biological solutions to help farmers improve nutrient use efficiency and crop performance sustainably. Mosaic provides a single-source supply of phosphate, potash, and biological products for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

