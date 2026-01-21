

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The yen rose to 184.82 against the euro, from an early 1-week low of 185.54.



Against the pound and the Swiss franc, the yen advanced to 211.97 and 199.26 from early lows of 212.65 and 200.31, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the yen climbed to 157.82 and 114.09 from early lows of 158.28 and 114.39, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 183.00 against the euro, 210.00 against the pound, 197.00 against the franc, 156.00 against the greenback and 112.00 against the loonie.



