Linde Truck & Trailer Wins 2026 Consumer Choice Award for Truck Service & Repair in Hamilton

HAMILTON, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2026 / Linde Truck & Trailer, a trusted provider of heavy-truck repair and maintenance services since 1999, has been awarded the 2026 Consumer Choice Award in the Truck Service & Repair category for the Hamilton region. Recognized for its workmanship, customer care and long-standing reputation for reliability, Linde Truck & Trailer continues to set the standard for commercial vehicle service across the Niagara and Hamilton areas.

Founded in 1999, Linde Truck & Trailer has built a strong reputation as a dependable, professional repair facility for heavy-duty trucks and trailers. With over two decades of hands-on experience, the company combines technical expertise with a genuine commitment to doing the job right the first time. Their team services a wide range of commercial vehicles, offering diagnostics, repairs, inspections and preventative maintenance to keep fleets operating safely and efficiently.

"Our goal has always been to deliver exceptional customer service backed by honest, high-quality work," says the Linde Truck & Trailer team. "We take pride in keeping drivers and fleets moving safely, reliably and with confidence."

Full-Service Heavy-Truck and Trailer Repair

Linde Truck & Trailer delivers complete repair and maintenance solutions for heavy-duty trucks and trailers, including engine service, suspension work, brake systems, electrical repairs, alignments, safety inspections and more. Fully licensed and insured, the company follows strict safety practices and industry standards to ensure precision and compliance on every repair.

As proud members of the TruckPro/Truck Pride network, Linde Truck & Trailer benefits from access to national parts warranties, certified technician training and industry-leading standards - giving customers added peace of mind and consistent service quality across every job.

Clients value the shop's straightforward communication, fair pricing and reliable turnaround times. With long-standing relationships in the trucking community, Linde Truck & Trailer is known for treating each vehicle with the same care and detail they would expect for their own.

Recognition Based on Independent Research

The Consumer Choice Award is determined through independent market research that measures consumer satisfaction, reputation and overall service excellence. For Linde Truck & Trailer, this recognition reflects the trust it has earned from drivers, fleet managers and commercial operators across the Hamilton and Niagara regions.

"We are honoured to receive this award," says the team. "It represents the confidence our customers place in our work and reinforces our commitment to quality and safety."

A Continued Commitment to Excellence

As technology and commercial-vehicle requirements evolve, Linde Truck & Trailer continues to invest in advanced tools, diagnostic equipment and technician training to support the needs of modern fleets. The company remains focused on safety, accuracy and efficiency - ensuring every client can rely on dependable repair solutions that keep their trucks on the road and operating at peak performance.

With more than 25 years of dedicated service, Linde Truck & Trailer stands as a trusted partner in the trucking community and a leader in heavy-vehicle repair in the Hamilton region.

To learn more or schedule service, visit www.lindetrucktrailer.ca.

About Linde Truck & Trailer

Linde Truck & Trailer is a fully licensed and insured heavy-truck and trailer repair facility serving the Hamilton and Niagara regions. Established in 1999, the company provides diagnostics, maintenance and full repair services backed by strict safety practices and high-quality workmanship. As a member of the Truck Pride network, Linde Truck & Trailer is committed to dependable service, customer satisfaction and industry-leading repair standards.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information:

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/linde-truck-and-trailer-wins-2026-consumer-choice-award-for-truc-1129095