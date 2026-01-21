NOTE: All figures are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise stated.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2026) - Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQB: BRKCF) (FSE: 2NZ) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") announces that it intends to issue 3,904,110 common shares in the capital of the Company to certain creditors (the "Debt Settlement Shares") in settlement of $351,369 (the "Aggregate Debt") of accrued interest on the debentures held by Delbrook Resource Opportunities Fund and Delbrook Resource Opportunities Master Fund LP at a deemed price of $0.09 per Debt Settlement Share (the "Shares for Debt Transaction").

The Debt Settlement Shares to satisfy the Aggregate Debt will be subject to a statutory four-month hold period from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The Shares for Debt Transaction, including the issuance of the Debt Settlement Shares contemplated thereby, is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Barksdale Resources Corp.

At Barksdale, our mission is to drive long-term shareholder value through the strategic acquisition, exploration, and advancement of high-quality critical, base, and precious metal projects across the Americas.

We are focused on the metals essential to the global energy transition and modern infrastructure-particularly copper, zinc, and other critical minerals-at a time when secure, domestic and regional sources are more important than ever.

With a sharp focus on critical metals and a commitment to responsible growth, Barksdale is positioned to play a key role in meeting tomorrow's resource needs. www.BarksdaleResources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or" should" occur or be achieved. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the Shares for Debt Transaction and the related issuance of the Debt Settlement Shares are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Barksdale, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the ability of the Company to obtain acceptance of the Shares for Debt Transaction by the TSX Venture Exchange. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release is qualified by these cautionary statements and those in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release concerning these items. Barksdale does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

