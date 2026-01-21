Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2026) - Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QIMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive preliminary results from a baseline environmental assessment completed at its Bennett Hill Study Area, located within the Company's Advocate Area in Nova Scotia, clearing a key milestone and enabling advancement of another priority drill zone. Bennett Hill represents one of several drill-ready zones being advanced under QIMC's regionally scalable natural hydrogen development strategy.

The environmental assessment was completed by Strum Consulting, a well-established Canadian environmental and engineering consultancy specializing in environmental assessments, permitting, and regulatory support for natural resource projects.

Positive Environmental Results De-Risk Bennett Hill

Preliminary findings include:

No Species at Risk (SAR) lichen identified

No black ash (Fraxinus nigra) identified

No pileated woodpecker cavities identified

No material environmental constraints were identified

These results indicate no material environmental or species-related constraints that would impede further exploration or drilling activities at Bennett Hill.

Management Commentary

"Completing a positive baseline environmental assessment at Bennett Hill is an important milestone for QIMC," said John Karagiannidis President & CEO of QIMC. "This work materially de-risks the project from an environmental and permitting perspective and allows us to continue advancing another high priority drill zone within the Advocate Area. Importantly, Bennett Hill fits squarely within our hydrogen development model, combining favourable geology, structural complexity, and surface geochemical indicators."

Strategic Importance of Bennett Hill and the Advocate Area

Bennett Hill is located within QIMC's broader Advocate Area, a core focus area under the Company's proprietary natural hydrogen (H2) development model. The Advocate Area is considered highly prospective due to the convergence of several critical exploration vectors, including:

Elevated surface H2 measurements , consistent with active or recent hydrogen generation and migration

Anomalous radon-thoron readings , interpreted as indicators of deep-seated gas pathways and enhanced subsurface permeability

A well-developed network of faults and structural corridors , which are considered essential conduits for hydrogen migration from depth to surface

Geological conditions favourable for clean natural hydrogen generation, accumulation, and preservation

The correlation of H2 anomalies, radon-thoron responses, and structural complexity is central to QIMC's development model. Bennett Hill, along with other targets in the Advocate Area, demonstrates these characteristics and supports the Company's strategy of advancing multiple drill-ready areas within multiple, scalable geological districts. Together, these attributes support QIMC's strategy of building a portfolio of drill-ready hydrogen zones capable of supporting future scale-up and strategic development partnerships.

About Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (QIMC)

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) is a mining exploration and development company dedicated to unlocking the potential of North America's abundant natural resources. With properties in Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and Minnesota (USA), QIMC specializes in the exploration of white (natural) hydrogen and high-grade silica deposits.

QIMC is committed to sustainable development, environmental stewardship, and innovation, with the objective of supporting clean energy solutions for the AI-driven and carbon-neutral economy.

