Warner Brothers: Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone Film Turns 25

Warner Bros. Discovery Unveils Spellbinding Plans for Harry Potter's 25 Years of Magic Celebration

LONDON, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Bros. Discovery today announces plans to mark 25 Years of Magic since Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone first enchanted audiences on the big screen. Wizards, Witches and Muggles worldwide can look forward to fan-focused experiences, spectacular screenings, exclusive products, and more.

When Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (known as Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in the United States, India and the Philippines) premiered on 16 November 2001, it opened a Portkey to the wizarding world for filmgoers, shattering Box Office records to become the highest-grossing film of the year. That single spell launched an eight-film phenomenon that conjured more than $7.7 billion globally, cementing Harry Potter as one of the most beloved entertainment franchises of all time.

Now, 25 years later, the magic is stronger than ever, and Harry Potter remains one of pop culture's most enduring icons. Ahead of the highly anticipated HBO Original HARRY POTTER television series, currently in production at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden and set to premier in 2027, Warner Bros. Discovery is inviting fans everywhere to unite for a special celebration of the wizarding world's enduring legacy.

Wands at the ready, here's a taste of what's in store…

Magical Fan Experiences

Butterbeer Season (March-May): Touring Butterbeer Trucks will roll into cities worldwide, serving limited-edition drinks and exclusive merchandise, supported by digital content and social activations.

Touring Butterbeer Trucks will roll into cities worldwide, serving limited-edition drinks and exclusive merchandise, supported by digital content and social activations. Harry Potter's Birthday (31 July): Special themed products, events and activities at official Harry Potter locations worldwide, and at retail, will bring summer magic to families and younger fans.

Special themed products, events and activities at official Harry Potter locations worldwide, and at retail, will bring summer magic to families and younger fans. Back to Hogwarts (August-September): The fan-favourite global celebration returns and promises to be bigger and better than ever, uniting the Harry Potter community around the world.

Special Screenings

Theatrical Re-Release: Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone / Sorcerer's Stone will make a return to the silver screen, with a special treat for fans - 10 minutes of behind-the-scenes content never before seen in theatres.

will make a return to the silver screen, with a special treat for fans - 10 minutes of behind-the-scenes content never before seen in theatres. The film will show on screens across North America, EMEA, LATAM and APAC between 27 th August and 3 rd September (timings vary by location).

August and 3 September (timings vary by location). During this window, fans will also have the chance to enjoy experiential magical touches guaranteed to bring the magic to life and watch all eight films from the Harry Potter series in theatres - check local listings for details.

series in theatres - check local listings for details. Shared Reality Experience : This spring, Harry Potter fans will be able to experience the magic of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in Shared Reality at Cosm.

: This spring, Harry Potter fans will be able to experience the magic of in Shared Reality at Cosm. Cosm venues are currently open in Los Angeles and Dallas, with locations in Atlanta and Detroit set to open later this year.

Tickets to experience Harry Potter in Shared Reality at Cosm go on sale March 4, 2026. Visit https://cosm.com/events/harry-potter-in-shared-reality for more details.

Limited-Edition Products

A stunning 25th Anniversary logo, inspired by the silvery glow of the iconic Patronus, will feature across new and existing product lines.

Fans worldwide can look forward to special collections and commemorative ranges from a host of best-loved brands, including Spin Master , LUG, MGA, Jazzwares, Alex and Ani, Hallmark, Reyn Spooner, Pyramid, Loungefly , Timex , Crocs , Vera Bradley , and more.

, , , , and more. MinaLima will be celebrating the Anniversary with multiple brand-new product collections including the 25 Years of: Hogwarts Acceptance Letter , and 25 Years of: Hogwarts Express .

will be celebrating the Anniversary with multiple brand-new product collections including the , and . Celebrating 25 years of LEGO Harry Potter, The LEGO Group has launched brand new Harry Potter themed sets thoughtfully designed to honour some of the most iconic film moments, locations and characters.

has launched brand new Harry Potter themed sets thoughtfully designed to honour some of the most iconic film moments, locations and characters. The special 25 th Anniversary Philosopher's Stone Collector's Edition is a spectacular set that will inspire memories of the spellbinding tale, including a poseable Hedwig, Moving Wizards Chess and Harry's Trunk.

Anniversary is a spectacular set that will inspire memories of the spellbinding tale, including a poseable Hedwig, Moving Wizards Chess and Harry's Trunk. Four additional Harry Potter 25 th Anniversary sets include Hogwarts Castle Sorting Ceremony , Hogwarts Castle Hospital Wing , Secret Potions Classroom , and, for the first time in LEGO Bricks, Luna Lovegood's House !

Anniversary sets include , , , and, for the first time in LEGO Bricks, ! These four sets come complete with a special 25th Anniversary collectable Patronus.

Fans will also be able to purchase limited edition items from the exclusive 25th Anniversary range at select Harry Potter Shops in London, America, Tokyo and online, the range includes a gorgeous Celebration Bear, Philosopher's Stone Keychain and Collectable Pin Set.

Global Experiences

Harry Potter destinations around the world will also offer fans surprise and delight moments throughout the year…

Warner Bros. Studio Tour London - the Making of Harry Potter will unveil their new summer feature - celebrating Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone!

From 7th May - 7th September, fans can discover the wizarding artefacts they were introduced to in the first film, from the mystifying Philosopher's Stone, to the iconic Golden Snitch. This special feature will reveal how each magical prop was carefully crafted for filming, as well as showcase the instantly recognisable sets, reveal behind-the-scenes facts and clever secrets that made the film so iconic.

This year, Warner Bros Studio Tour Tokyo - the Making of Harry Potter will also enable fans to go back to where it all began... more information will be shared on what fans can look forward to soon.

Universal Destinations & Experiences will celebrate Harry Potter with special, limited-time offerings in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal theme parks in Orlando, Hollywood, Osaka and Beijing throughout the year - including Butterbeer Season and Back to Hogwarts, as well as at Warner Bros. Discovery Global Touring Experiences includingTheHarry Potter Film Concert Series, Harry Potter: The Exhibition, Harry Potter: Visions of Magic and Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience.

International Celebrations

A host of real-world and digital fan focused activities will be taking place - from iconic film moments brought to life in touring installations around China starting later this month, to a special Harry Potter 25th Anniversary themed takeover of Chadstone, the largest retail and lifestyle destination in the southern hemisphere in Melbourne, which will kick off in April.

Further updates on everything in store for fans to honour this special Anniversary will be shared soon, Gryffindors, Slytherins, Ravenclaws and Hufflepuffs are encouraged to follow @HarryPotter on social to stay up to date with the latest news and updates!

To ready themselves for festivities, fans can visit https://www.harrypotter.com/news/celebrate-25-years-of-harry-potter-and-the-philosophers-stone-film-magic where they can check out the special 25th Anniversary Brand Spot, get Sorted into their Hogwarts House and join the Official Harry Potter Fan Club.

Image - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2863903/Warner_Brothers.jpg

