Pensana Plc - Issue of Equity

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 21

21 January2026

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION

Pensana Plc

("Pensana" or the "Company)

Issueof Equity

Pensana Plc (LSE: PRE) (the "Company") announces that further to the Subscription Agreement with Quark Financial Limited concluded on 9 December 2025, it has agreed to issue 275,000 new ordinary shares of £0.001 each in the capital of the Company to Quark Financial Limited.

Application will accordingly be made for 275,000 new ordinary shares to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the Main Market of the LSE and Admission is expected to occur on the LSE on or about 08:00 on 28 January 2026. Following this issue, the Company's issued share capital consists of 339,522,689 Ordinary Shares. No shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights of the Company is 339,522,689.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The information contained within this announcement is considered by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No.596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement viaa Regulatory Information Service,this inside information will be considered to be in thepublic domain. Thepersonresponsible forarranging forthereleaseof this announcement on behalf of the Company is Paul Atherley (Chairman).

