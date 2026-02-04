Pensana Plc - Update on US$25 million Longonjo mine finance

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 04

4 February 2026

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION

Pensana Plc ("Pensana" or the Company")

Update on US$25 millionLongonjominefinance

Pensana is pleased to announce that, further to the Longonjo Main Finance announcement of 15 May 2025 wherein the Company announced the US$25 million equity tranche (" theFinancing") to be deployed by the Angolan Sovereign Wealth Fund ("FSDEA") at subsidiary level into Ozango Minerais sa ("Ozango"), the final funding tranche of the Financing has been received and is currently being fully deployed towards the Longonjo main construction workstreams.

Pursuant to receipt by Ozango of the US$25 million, the Company's majority ownership in Ozango should reduce from 84% to 68.4%. However, as part of the US$100 million strategic investment announced on 9 December 2025, it is anticipated that the effective ownership positions will be subject to further change and as a result Pensana's ownership is expected to increase and this will be communicated to the market accordingly in due course.

The information contained within this announcement is considered by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No.596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information will be considered to be in the public domain. The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is Paul Atherley (Chairman).

