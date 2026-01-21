Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2026) - StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company"), held the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of its shareholders on January 16th, 2026. All resolutions at the AGM were approved as follows:

setting the number of directors at five

re-electing Darren Bahrey and Ryan McEachern, and electing Michael Chin, Sergio Pinarte, and Guy Templeton as directors of the Company (Paula Caldwell St-Onge and Marcio Fonseca did not stand for re-election), and

re-appointing Crowe MacKay LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company

A total of 24,386,982 shares, being 41.58 percent of the issued and outstanding shares, were represented at the AGM.

"On behalf of the Company, I would like to sincerely thank Paula Caldwell St-Onge and Marcio Fonseca for their service and meaningful contributions to StrategX during an important period of foundation building. We are equally pleased to welcome Michael Chin, Sergio Pinarte, and Guy Templeton to the Board. Their combined experience across governance, global critical minerals markets, finance, and international operations will be highly valuable as we advance our portfolio in Nunavut and continue executing our long-term growth strategy," said Darren Bahrey, Chief Executive Officer of StrategX Elements Corp.

The Company also announces the appointment of three new directors whose combined experience strengthens StrategX's governance, global reach, and execution capability across critical minerals, capital markets, and international operations.

Michael C.L. Chin

Mr. Chin is a founding partner of Omnivisa Consultancy Ltd and a federally licensed immigration and citizenship practitioner regulated by the College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants. Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Mr. Chin has more than 20 years of experience advising global clients across legal, regulatory, corporate, and cross-border matters. He is also a Commissioner for Taking Affidavits in British Columbia and regularly supports corporate, estate, and transactional matters. Mr. Chin brings strong governance, compliance, and Pacific Rim connectivity to the board.

Sergio Pinarte

Mr. Pinarte is a senior mining finance executive with more than 23 years of experience across Latin America, Australia, and North America. He currently serves as Vice President of Finance and Supply Chain for Equinox Gold in Nicaragua. His prior roles include senior finance leadership positions at AngloGold Ashanti, BHP Billiton, Goldcorp, Aura Minerals, and La Negra Mining. Mr. Pinarte brings operational finance expertise, M&A exposure, and deep regional knowledge relevant to advancing StrategX's critical minerals pipeline and institutional investor outreach.

Guy Templeton

Mr. Templeton is the CEO of Krixos LLC FZ, a Dubai-based enterprise intelligence and digital media company with offices in Vienna and London, specializing in critical minerals, energy, and geopolitics. With more than 30 years of experience across global media, intelligence, and resource markets, Mr. Templeton brings deep relationships across Europe, the Middle East, and international critical minerals networks. Krixos platforms are supported by EIT Raw Materials and private institutional investors. Mr. Templeton is based in Vienna and works across Europe, the UAE, and the UK.

About StrategX

StrategX is a Canadian exploration company focused on discovering energy transition metals in northern Canada. The Company is currently advancing multiple high-potential targets for critical minerals and graphite on the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut. With a first-mover advantage in a significantly underexplored region, StrategX offers a unique opportunity for investors to participate in multiple discoveries and the development of new mineral districts vital to the global energy transition.

Darren G. Bahrey

CEO

For further information about the Company, please visit our website at www.strategXcorp.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281078

Source: Strategx Elements Corp.