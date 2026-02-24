Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2026) - StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Stephen Brohman, CPA, CA, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed as Corporate Secretary effective immediately.

"We are pleased to have Stephen take on an expanded role on the StrategX leadership team at a pivotal stage in our development," said Darren Bahrey, CEO of StrategX Elements. "Stephen's depth of experience in capital markets, public company reporting, and resource-sector finance will further strengthen our financial stewardship and position us to execute effectively as we advance our critical minerals strategy."

The Company also announces that Ryan McEachern has stepped down as Director, Corporate Secretary, Chief Operating Officer and Interim President of the Company. Mr. McEachern has played an important role in advancing StrategX's exploration strategy, corporate development initiatives, and operational groundwork during a formative period for the Company. Mr. McEachern will continue to work with StrategX in a non-executive consulting capacity to support ongoing exploration programs and strategic initiatives.

About StrategX

StrategX is a Canadian exploration company focused on discovering energy transition metals in northern Canada. The Company is currently advancing multiple high-potential targets for critical minerals and graphite on the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut. With a first-mover advantage in a significantly underexplored region, StrategX offers investors a unique opportunity to participate in multiple discoveries and the development of new critical mineral districts vital to the global energy transition.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Darren G. Bahrey

Chief Executive Officer

For additional information, please visit the Company's website www.strategXcorp.com.

