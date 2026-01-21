

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Global market sentiment remains nervous ahead of the speech by President Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum summit at Davos, Switzerland.



Wall Street Futures are hovering close to the flatline. Benchmarks in Europe are trading in negative territory amidst anxiety surrounding the tariff threats tied to Greenland. Asian markets finished trading on a mixed note.



Amidst the dollar's resilience, the six-currency Dollar Index edged up. Bond yields eased emphatically in Japan and moderately elsewhere.



Crude oil prices have edged up. Gold touched a fresh all-time-high as geopolitical and trade tensions spurred safe haven demand. Cryptocurrencies extended losses.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 48,484.60, down 0.01% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,803.40, up 0.10% Germany's DAX at 24,513.22, down 0.71% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,111.55, down 0.15% France's CAC 40 at 8,050.35, down 0.15% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,853.75, down 0.65% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 52,740.00, down 0.47% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,782.90, down 0.37% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,116.94, up 0.08% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 26,585.06, up 0.37%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1712, down 0.12% GBP/USD at 1.3407, down 0.23% USD/JPY at 158.00, down 0.11% AUD/USD at 0.6748, up 0.24% USD/CAD at 1.3829, down 0.04% Dollar Index at 98.62, up 0.06%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.284%, down 0.26% Germany at 2.8693%, up 0.29% France at 3.535%, up 0.17% U.K. at 4.4460%, down 0.29% Japan at 2.294%, down 3.45%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Mar) at $64.93, up 0.02%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Mar) at $60.42, up 0.10%. Gold Futures (Feb) at $4,864.84, up 2.08%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $89,193.95, down 2.30% Ethereum at $2,964.83, down 4.57% BNB at $872.45, down 4.48% XRP at $1.90, down 1.71% Solana at $127.53, down 1.16%



