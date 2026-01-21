Aya Gold & Silver Inc.: Aya Gold & Silver Provides Year-End 2025 Exploration Update

MONTREAL, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA; OTCQX: AYASF) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") provides a full-year 2025 exploration update, summarizing the results of it drilling programs at the Zgounder Silver Mine and the Boumadine Project in the Kingdom of Morocco.

"In 2025, our exploration programs at Zgounder and Boumadine demonstrated our exploration leadership, supported asset growth, produced outstanding intercepts, and underscored the potential to add significant high-grade ounces in the near term," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. "Over 175,000 metres of drilling combined with advanced technology have been central to these results and to identifying new opportunities. With 16 new permits expanding our Moroccan footprint, we remain focused on creating shareholder value through the drill bit and building on this momentum into 2026."

Highlights

Zgounder Mine Exploration1



Significant mineralization confirmed at depth toward the granite contact, with extension of the open pit and to the west near the fault: Hole DZG-SF-24-228 intercepted 3,794 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag") over 10.0 metres ("m"). Hole DZG-SF-24-412 intercepted 3,279 g/t Ag over 8.0 m, including 6,425 g/t Ag over 4.0 m. Hole ZG-SF-24-259 intercepted 1,082 g/t Ag over 8.5 m, including 2,133 g/t Ag over 2.7 m. Hole ZG-SF-25-290 intercepted 823 g/t Ag over 10.0 m and 2,055 g/t Ag over 4.5 m. Hole ZG-RC-24-413 intercepted 1,001 g/t Ag over 28.0 m, including 2,787 g/t Ag over 7.0 m. Hole ZG-RC-24-452 intercepted 1,364 g/t Ag over 14.0 m, including 2,433 g/t Ag over 6.0 m.

Completed 28,495 m of drilling at Zgounder near-mine and regionally exceeding full-year target of 20,000-25,000 m.

Six (6) exploration permits added expanding the Zgounder exploration footprint to 378.8 square kilometres ("km2").

Net Reserve and Resource Growth - December 2025 update 2 - P&P Reserves : 73 Moz Ag at 145 g/t (15.7 million tonnes ("Mt")), a 4% increase in silver ounces ("oz") from the prior estimate, net of depletion, with reserves estimated using a silver price assumption of $26/oz. Measure & Indicated Resources ("M&I Resources") 2 : 100 Moz Ag at 165 g/t Ag (18.9 Mt), a 5% increase in total Ag ounces from the prior estimate, net of depletion.



Boumadine Exploration1,3- 4

Significant mineralized intercepts in the Boumadine Main Trend: BOU-MP25-087 intercepted 2,323 g/t silver equivalent ("AgEq") over 15.0 m (3.31 g/t Au, 1,900 g/t Ag, 4.8% zinc ("Zn"), 1.8% lead ("Pb") and 0.03% copper ("Cu")), including 3,858 g/t AgEq over 8.7 m (5.37 g/t Au, 3,208 g/t Ag, 6.3% Zn, 2.8% Pb and 0.05% Cu). BOU-RC25-026 intercepted 3,336 g/t AgEq over 6.0 m (37.03 g/t Au, 334 g/t Ag, 2.8% Zn, 1.0% Pb and 0.2% Cu), including 8,163 g/t AgEq over 2.0 m (102.38 g/t Au, 94 g/t Ag, 2.4% Zn, 1.0% Pb and 0.1% Cu).

Extension of Tizi Zone to 2.2 km with intersection such as: BOU-DD25-550 intercepted 272 g/t AgEq over 4.6 m (1.33 g/t Au, 101 g/t Ag, 1.6% Zn, 1.1% Pb and 0.03% Cu).

Updated Mineral Resources Estimate ("MRE") 2 ,3 - February 2025: Indicated Mineral Resource : 5.2 Mt at 91 g/t Ag, 2.78 g/t Au, 2.8% Zn and 0.85% Pb containing an estimated 15.1 Moz of Ag, 449 thousand ounces ("koz") of Au, 145 thousand tonnes ("kt") of Zn and 44 kt of Pb, an increase of 19% from the prior estimate. Inferred Mineral Resource : 29.2 Mt containing an estimated 76.8 Moz of Ag, 2.4 Moz of Au, 615 kt of Zn and 237 kt of Pb. Upside Potential: The updated MRE was effective February 24, 2025 and does not include most of the 2025 drilling campaign, highlighting potential for additional resources.

10 exploration permits added, expanding the Boumadine exploration footprint to 340.7 km 2 -

Completion of 569 drillholes totalling 150,325 m within the Boumadine main trend and other targets.

1. All intersections are in core lengths.

2. Mineral Reserves as of September 30, 2025 were estimated using a silver price assumption of $26/oz. Mineral Resources are inclusive of Mineral Reserves. The Mineral Resource Estimate for Zgounder is effective June 30, 2025 and was estimated using a silver price assumption of $28/oz. See Aya's December 16, 2025 press release for additional information.

3. Ag equivalent is based on a silver price of US$24/oz with a process recovery of 89%, a gold price of US$2,200/oz with a process recovery of 85%, a zinc price of US$1.20/lb with a process recovery of 72%, a lead price of US$1.00/lb with a process recovery of 85%, and a copper price of US$4.00/lb with a process recovery of 75% resulting in the following ratios: 1g/t Au: 77.9 g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 85.4 g/t Ag; 1% Pb: 24.2 g/t Ag; and 1% Zn: 24.6 g/t Ag.

4. As at February 24, 2025. Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized.

Summary of 2025 Exploration Results

Zgounder Exploration

The Zgounder Mine is an Ag mineralization sediment hosted deposit, currently interpreted as epithermal, underground and open pit mine in the central Anti-Atlas Mountains of Morocco. Best intercepts for 2025 are shown in Table 1.

For the period of January to December 2025, a total of 23,866 m was completed on the deposit. (Figure 1).

Infill drilling, underground and surface, on the high-grade mineralization at the main orebody confirmed the mineralization and extended underground production zones. Results include: DZG-SF-24-228 with 3,794 g/t Ag over 10.0 m, DZG-SF-25-422 with 5,297 g/t Ag over 4.0 m, and DZG-SF-25-412 with 3,279 g/t Ag over 8.0 m with 6,425 g/t Ag over 4.0 m.

Silver mineralization near the granite contact was confirmed and extended 250 m along strike in the west-extension and up to 400 m vertical depth with results including: ZG-SF-25-290 with 823 g/t Ag over 10.0m and 2,055 g/t Ag over 4.5 m, and ZG-SF-24-209 with 1,756 g/t Ag over 4.5m including 6,800 g/t Ag over 1.0 m.

The open pit area is a key contributor to production, reverse circulation ("RC") drilling on the area, at east of the deposit confirmed the continuity of the mineralization at south and at north. Results include ZG-RC-24-413 with 1,001 g/t Ag over 28.0 m including 2,787 g/t Ag over 7.0 m, and ZG-RC-24-452 with 1,364 g/t Ag over 14.0 m, including 2,433 g/t Ag over 6.0 m.





Table 1 - Best Intercepts at Zgounder in 2025 (core lengths)

DDH No. From To Ag Length* Ag x width (m) (m) (g/t) (m) Surface DDH ZG-24-128 26.0 32.0 960 6.0 5 760 Underground DDH ZG-SF-24-203 176.0 186.0 911 10.0 9 106 Including 180.5 182.0 4 855 1.5 7 282 ZG-SF-24-209 299.0 303.5 1 756 4.5 7 900 Including 300.0 301.0 6 800 1.0 6 800 ZG-SF-24-219 65.0 70.0 1 147 5.0 5 734 Including 65.0 67.5 2 174 2.5 5 434 ZG-SF-24-259 66.0 74.5 1 082 8.5 9 197 Including 67.5 70.2 2 133 2.7 5 760 ZG-SF-25-290 275.0 285.0 823 10.0 8 228 ZG-SF-25-290 297.5 302.0 2 055 4.5 9 246 DZG-SF-24-228 6.0 16.0 3 794 10.0 37 940 DZG-SF-24-325 52.0 58.0 1 113 6.0 6 675 DZG-SF-24-353 46.5 59.5 572 13.0 7 430 ZG-SF-24-123 276.5 289.1 1 640 12.6 20 660 Including 278.0 279.0 10 104 1.0 10 104 Including 277.5 284.5 2 747 7.0 19 230 DZG-SF-25-409 23.0 26.0 3 042 3.0 9 125 Including 23.5 25.5 4 456 2.0 8 913 DZG-SF-25-412 56.5 64.5 3 279 8.0 26 231 Including 56.5 60.5 6 425 4.0 25 700 DZG-SF-25-422 48.0 52.0 5 297 4.0 21 188 DZG-SF-25-465 35.5 36.5 7 220 1.0 7 220 DZG-SF-25-557 35.7 40.0 1 534 4.3 6 597 DZG-SF-25-715 3.8 7.0 1 972 3.2 6 311 Surface RC ZG-RC-24-155 0.0 13.0 755 13.0 9 812 ZG-RC-24-169 0.0 17.0 484 17.0 8 220 ZG-RC-24-232 0.0 11.0 1 054 11.0 11 596 Including 0.0 5.0 2 063 5.0 10 316 ZG-RC-24-354 19.0 31.0 664 12.0 7 969 Including 22.0 25.0 1 793 3.0 5 380 ZG-RC-24-399 63.0 70.0 1 298 7.0 9 085 Including 64.0 68.0 2 081 4.0 8 324 ZG-RC-24-401 17.0 20.0 3 565 3.0 10 696 ZG-RC-24-413 10.0 38.0 1 001 28.0 28 026 Including 26.0 33.0 2 787 7.0 19 512 ZG-RC-24-424 42.0 44.0 3 733 2.0 7 466 ZG-RC-24-452 39.0 53.0 1 364 14.0 19 100 Including 45.0 51.0 2 433 6.0 14 596 ZG-RC-24-471 0.0 7.0 826 7.0 5 780 ZG-RC-24-491 0.0 15.0 538 15.0 8 068 Including 4.0 10.0 949 6.0 5 692 ZG-RC-25-412 27.0 37.0 745 10.0 7 452 ZG-RC-25-449 11.0 15.0 1 347 4.0 5 388 ZG-RC-24-593 0.0 6.0 1 123 6.0 6 740 ZG-RC-24-303 22.0 28.0 1 970 6.0 11 820 ZG-RC-25-462 11.0 22.0 502 11.0 5 527 ZG-RC-25-478 3.0 18.0 677 15.0 10 155 Including 3.0 6.0 2 138 3.0 6 415 Underground T28 T28-24-525 7.2 12.0 1 397 4.8 6 706 T28-25-628 1.2 8.4 845 7.2 6 080 T28-25-666 14.4 25.2 664 10.8 7 169 Including 14.4 19.2 1 344 4.8 6 450 T28-25-671 12.0 25.2 751 13.2 9 910 Including 18.0 24.0 1 244 6.0 7 464 T28-25-739 3.6 16.8 525 13.2 6 928 T28-25-816 13.2 19.2 1 305 6.0 7 828 T28-25-894 7.2 13.2 1 339 6.0 8 035 T28-25-899 8.4 14.4 885 6.0 5 312 T28-25-904 8.4 15.6 1 631 7.2 11 744 Including 8.4 12.0 3 100 3.6 11 160 T28-25-942 20.4 26.4 1 947 6.0 11 682 Including 21.6 26.4 2 359 4.8 11 324 T28-25-946 12.0 21.6 561 9.6 5 383 T28-25-961 9.6 12.0 2 465 2.4 5 916 Underground YAK YAK-24-143 1.2 21.6 382 20.4 7 784 YAK-24-144 13.2 25.2 520 12.0 6 238 YAK-24-152 3.6 9.6 1 532 6.0 9 192 YAK-25-332 8.4 10.8 2 380 2.4 5 712 YAK-25-384 10.8 24.0 400 13.2 5 275 YAK-25-385 21.6 28.8 885 7.2 6 372 YAK-25-386 9.6 15.6 2 021 6.0 12 127 Including 13.2 15.6 4 880 2.4 11 712

* True width remains undetermined at this stage; all values are uncut.



Figure 1: Location of Drill Hole at Zgounder

Zgounder Regional Exploration

Regional exploration drilling was conducted on four targets including one near-mine 500 m north of the Zgounder deposit with a total of 4,415 m drilled.

Zgounder North Target: Drilling targeted a rhyolite-sediment contact mapped on surface north of the Zgounder deposit. Drilling intersected the rhyolite up to 200 m depth; assay results are still pending for this area.

Ait Nebdas East and Ait Nebdas West: Drilling targeted NS mineralization trend hosted into a diorite porphyry intrusion. The surface Ag-Cu mineralization was identified by rock samples. Drill holes intercepted anomalous Ag intervals with lower grades than the ones in surface.

Tachakchte: Drilling targeted an ENE contact between a felsic intrusion and a volcanic unit aiming Ag-Cu anomalies shown by rock surface sampling. Assay results do not show continuity of mineralization at depth.

Iriri: Drilling targeted a N10 alteration corridor hosted in Proterozoic intermediate volcanic rocks. The alteration bears Au anomalies identified by surface rock sampling. Drill holes were realized in 2 phases; a RC campaign and a follow up DDH to better understand the continuity of the mineralization at depth. Assays results received by the end of 2025 intercepted anomalous Au intersections. Further follow up is planned for 2026.

Additional work includes:

Geological mapping and prospecting, focusing on the Zgounder Far East, Touchkal and Zgounder Nord properties, the last acquired in 2025.

A stream sediment campaign on Zgounder Nord, and follow-up on previous stream sediment results from Touchkal property.

Geochemical campaign on outcrop samples over Zgounder deposit and Zgounder regional, coupled with core-samples from the deposit to better characterize alteration halo and compositions of intrusive units.

Execution of a ground-geophysical survey (IP and MT) over the eastern Zgounder permit targeting the Zgounder sedimentary sequence underneath the Proterozoic sedimentary cover.

Completion of a machine learning-based geoanalytics analysis across the Zgounder deposit and regional exploration permits within a 30 km radius of the deposit. Targets generated from the study will be followed up in 2026 (Figure 4).

Calibration of previously acquired World-View 3 hyperspectral imagery using samples collected from the concerned areas.

Acquisition of 6 exploration permits (Zgounder Nord), expanding the Zgounder exploration footprint to 378.8 km2-







Figure 2: Location of Drill Hole at Zgounder Surface



Figure 3: Location of Drill Holes at Zgounder Regional Exploration



Figure 4: AI Generated Near-Mine Targets

Boumadine Exploration

Boumadine contains a large polymetallic deposit (Ag, Au, Pb, Zn) located in the Anti-Atlas Mountains, 80km south-west of the city of Errachidia. The main mineralization generally consists of 1m to 4m wide (locally reaching over a 10m width) N340- oriented massive sulphide lenses/veins sharply dipping eastward (> 70°). The massive sulphide veins (>80%) are mainly composed of pyrite, with variable proportions of arsenopyrite, sphalerite, galena, and chalcopyrite. The Tizi and Imarriren zones share the same characteristics as the main mineralization except for their N000 orientation. Best intercepts for 2025 are shown in Table 2.

The updated estimated mineral resources, as published on March 31, 2025, contain - An indicated Mineral Resource of 5.2Mt at 91 g/t Ag, 2.78 g/t Au, 2.8% Zn and 0.85% Pb containing an estimated 15.1Moz of Ag, 449koz of Au, 145kt of Zn and 44kt of Pb, an increase of 19%, and; An inferred Mineral Resource of 29.2Mt at 82 g/t Ag, 2.63 g/t Au, 2.11% Zn and 0.82% Pb containing an estimated 76.8Moz of Ag, 2.4Moz of Au, 615kt of Zn and 237kt of Pb, an increase of 120%.

- In 2025, A total of 569 drillholes totaling 150 325 m were completed on the Boumadine project and satellite prospects 273 drillholes totaling 119,887 m were drilled on the deposit (Figure 5). 136 drillholes totaling 29,765 m were drilled on different regional exploration targets (Figure 6). 160 definition drillholes totaling 674 m were drilled on the two existing tailings.

Best mineralized intercept to date: BOU-MP25-087 intercepted 2,323 g/t AgEq over 15.0 m (3.31 g/t Au, 1,900 g/t Ag, 4.8% Zn, 1.8% Pb and 0.03% Cu), including 3,858 g/t AgEq over 8.7 m (5.37 g/t Au, 3,208 g/t Ag, 6.3% Zn, 2.8% Pb and 0.05% Cu).

BOU-MP25-087 intercepted 2,323 g/t AgEq over 15.0 m (3.31 g/t Au, 1,900 g/t Ag, 4.8% Zn, 1.8% Pb and 0.03% Cu), including 3,858 g/t AgEq over 8.7 m (5.37 g/t Au, 3,208 g/t Ag, 6.3% Zn, 2.8% Pb and 0.05% Cu). Polymetallic mineralization of the Tizi zone was extended to 2.2km in length. BOU-DD25-547 intercepted 248 g/t AgEq over 9.0 m (0.42 g/t Au, 80 g/t Ag, 3.6% Zn, 1.8% Pb and 0.04% Cu); BOU-DD24-540 intercepted 480 g/t AgEq over 2.0 m (3.27 g/t Au, 53 g/t Ag, 1.1% Zn, 5.2% Pb and 0.2% Cu).

BOU-DD25-547 intercepted 248 g/t AgEq over 9.0 m (0.42 g/t Au, 80 g/t Ag, 3.6% Zn, 1.8% Pb and 0.04% Cu); BOU-DD24-540 intercepted 480 g/t AgEq over 2.0 m (3.27 g/t Au, 53 g/t Ag, 1.1% Zn, 5.2% Pb and 0.2% Cu). Increasing Imarriren strike length to 1.2 km. BOU-DD25-503 intercepted 876 g/t AgEq over 1.0 m (9.92 g/t Au, 49 g/t Ag, 1.6% Zn, 0.2% Pb and 0.1% Cu); BOU-DD25-529 intercepted 365 g/t AgEq over 2.0 m (3.66 g/t Au, 52 g/t Ag, 0.5% Zn, 0.5% Pb and 0.1% Cu).

BOU-DD25-503 intercepted 876 g/t AgEq over 1.0 m (9.92 g/t Au, 49 g/t Ag, 1.6% Zn, 0.2% Pb and 0.1% Cu); BOU-DD25-529 intercepted 365 g/t AgEq over 2.0 m (3.66 g/t Au, 52 g/t Ag, 0.5% Zn, 0.5% Pb and 0.1% Cu). New high-grade parallel structure with a long, continuous mineralized interval : BOU-DD25-623 intercepted 540 g/t AgEq over 47.3 m (0.94 g/t Au, 399 g/t Ag, 1.4% Zn, 1.2% Pb and 0.03% Cu), including 681 g/t AgEq over 10.6 m (1.84 g/t Au, 489 g/t Ag, 1.3% Zn, 0.6% Pb and 0.04% Cu) and 1,286 g/t AgEq over 11.7 m (1.55 g/t Au, 1,002 g/t Ag, 3.0% Zn, 3.5% Pb and 0.1% Cu).

: BOU-DD25-623 intercepted 540 g/t AgEq over 47.3 m (0.94 g/t Au, 399 g/t Ag, 1.4% Zn, 1.2% Pb and 0.03% Cu), including 681 g/t AgEq over 10.6 m (1.84 g/t Au, 489 g/t Ag, 1.3% Zn, 0.6% Pb and 0.04% Cu) and 1,286 g/t AgEq over 11.7 m (1.55 g/t Au, 1,002 g/t Ag, 3.0% Zn, 3.5% Pb and 0.1% Cu). Discovery of New Asirem Gold Zone: BOU-DD25-629 intercepted 1.52 g/t Au over 4.3 m, 1.49 g/t Au over 1.0 m and 1.95 g/t over 1.0 m; BOU-DD25-632 intercepted 4.53 g/t Au over 1.0 m, 2.05 g/t Au over 1.0 m, 1.82 g/t Au over 1.0 m, 1.47 g/t Au over 1.0 m and 0.98 g/t Au over 2.0 m.

BOU-DD25-629 intercepted 1.52 g/t Au over 4.3 m, 1.49 g/t Au over 1.0 m and 1.95 g/t over 1.0 m; BOU-DD25-632 intercepted 4.53 g/t Au over 1.0 m, 2.05 g/t Au over 1.0 m, 1.82 g/t Au over 1.0 m, 1.47 g/t Au over 1.0 m and 0.98 g/t Au over 2.0 m. 10 additional exploration permits and a 600 km2 Exploration Authorization , expanding the Boumadine exploration footprint to 340.74km2. (Figure 7).

, expanding the Boumadine exploration footprint to 340.74km2. (Figure 7). Completion of a satellite mapping and spectral study on Boumadine using WorldView-3 data over 1,500km2. Identification of numerous clay alteration halos similar to Boumadine.

on Boumadine using WorldView-3 data over 1,500km2. Identification of numerous clay alteration halos similar to Boumadine. Over 22,000 assays are still pending at Boumadine.





Table 2 - Best Intercepts at Boumadine in 2025 (core lengths)

DDH No.



From To Au Ag Length* Cu Pb Zn Ag Eq** AgEq *m (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (m) (%) (%) (%) (g/t) BOU-DD24-387 378.3 381.0 0.37 297 2.7 0.0 3.7 3.2 497 1 343 BOU-DD24-392 465.0 466.7 1.50 1 123 1.7 0.1 5.3 6.9 1 551 2 637 BOU-DD24-399 195.0 196.0 19.24 4 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1 506 1 506 BOU-DD24-413 190.4 191.4 16.72 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1 305 1 305 BOU-DD24-436 66.6 73.4 1.21 89 6.8 0.0 0.5 1.3 230 1 561 BOU-DD24-436 92.0 101.3 0.51 50 9.3 0.1 1.7 4.4 252 2 342 BOU-DD24-437 91.3 100.0 0.52 87 8.7 0.0 2.0 3.7 276 2 398 BOU-DD24-440 135.3 152.1 1.39 98 16.8 0.0 1.8 3.2 334 5 606 Including 148.0 152.1 2.93 157 4.1 0.0 0.8 2.6 476 1 951 BOU-DD24-440 163.6 181.4 0.55 74 17.8 0.1 1.5 5.3 293 5 220 Including 172.3 176.4 1.31 175 4.1 0.1 3.8 10.9 649 2 662 BOU-DD24-450 94.8 105.4 3.76 35 10.6 0.2 0.1 0.1 349 3 703 Including 94.8 101.4 5.57 51 6.6 0.3 0.1 0.1 512 3 378 BOU-DD24-450 163.3 172.4 1.43 48 9.1 0.1 0.7 1.4 218 1 981 Including 163.3 168.1 2.38 41 4.8 0.1 0.6 1.2 283 1 358 BOU-MP24-015 475.0 476.6 0.05 774 1.6 0.1 0.1 0.1 788 1 261 BOU-DD24-387 378.3 381.0 0.37 297 2.7 0.0 3.7 3.2 497 1 343 BOU-DD24-442 173.7 178.3 0.20 73 4.6 0.1 1.3 4.9 248 1 141 BOU-DD24-453 164.4 169.6 2.68 38 5.2 0.2 0.2 0.7 284 1 476 Including 164.4 168.1 3.44 45 3.7 0.2 0.1 0.2 341 1 263 BOU-DD24-472 125.8 128.7 3.78 29 2.9 0.1 0.7 1.8 394 1 143 BOU-DD24-473 282.7 288.1 1.48 54 5.4 0.1 1.1 1.7 243 1 314 BOU-DD24-474 48.0 52.0 2.38 37 4.0 0.0 0.6 2.5 302 1 208 BOU-DD24-475 405.4 407.1 5.62 257 1.7 0.4 0.3 3.5 820 1 394 BOU-DD24-478 459.4 462.7 4.61 75 3.3 0.1 0.1 0.5 460 1 517 BOU-DD24-487 483.1 486.5 3.36 225 3.4 0.1 0.1 0.0 502 1 707 BOU-MP24-015 475.0 476.6 0.05 774 1.6 0.1 0.1 0.1 788 1 261 BOU-DD25-497 184.6 190.8 1.93 18 6.2 0.1 0.1 0.9 201 1 244 BOU-DD25-501 93.0 99.0 1.73 48 6.0 0.1 0.2 0.5 210 1 261 BOU-DD25-504 141.0 147.6 3.69 46 6.6 0.0 0.2 0.3 349 2 307 Including 141.0 142.2 10.34 37 1.2 0.0 0.1 0.1 851 1 022 BOU-DD25-506 297.3 302.3 3.19 48 5.0 0.1 0.1 0.1 312 1 559 BOU-DD25-509 282.1 291.4 2.18 62 9.3 0.1 0.7 1.5 296 2 754 Including 289.8 291.4 7.16 215 1.6 0.5 0.2 3.2 897 1 436 BOU-DD25-511 311.1 316.0 1.95 270 4.9 0.1 0.1 0.6 449 2 201 BOU-DD25-512 338.0 339.0 15.86 1 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.3 1 247 1 247 BOU-DD25-513 365.3 367.1 5.19 118 1.8 0.5 0.2 1.0 591 1 063 BOU-DD25-513 374.8 377.7 5.52 109 2.9 0.3 0.2 5.2 698 2 025 BOU-DD25-516 648.5 649.0 66.66 111 0.5 0.1 1.0 1.6 5 373 2 687 BOU-DD25-547 117.0 126.0 0.42 80 9.0 0.0 1.8 3.6 248 2 233 BOU-MP25-026 238.5 243.2 0.58 36 4.7 0.1 1.3 7.2 296 1 392 BOU-MP25-028 392.1 396.4 3.27 19 4.3 0.1 0.1 0.3 286 1 232 BOU-DD25-500 537.0 543.6 2.41 50 6.6 0.1 0.2 0.1 255 1 682 Including 540.1 543.6 3.11 60 3.5 0.1 0.2 0.1 321 1 123 BOU-DD25-550 54.9 59.5 1.33 101 4.6 0.0 1.1 1.6 272 1 253 BOU-DD25-569 544.0 546.0 0.03 690 2.0 0.0 0.6 0.1 710 1 420 BOU-DD25-572 351.8 364.0 2.60 23 12.2 0.1 0.1 0.0 232 2 835 Including 352.6 354.8 5.28 49 2.2 0.1 0.1 0.1 473 1 042 Including 359.3 361.7 6.29 48 2.4 0.1 0.1 0.0 551 1 323 BOU-DD25-572 381.6 388.1 2.66 21 6.5 0.0 0.2 0.4 246 1 599 Including 383.0 385.0 6.49 25 2.0 0.0 0.2 0.2 544 1 089 BOU-DD25-572 573.0 574.8 9.77 65 1.8 0.2 0.7 2.8 929 1 673 BOU-DD25-584 325.7 334.7 4.04 41 9.0 0.1 0.1 0.1 369 3 325 Including 327.0 331.2 5.98 51 4.2 0.2 0.1 0.1 535 2 248 BOU-DD25-589 341.0 351.2 2.90 29 10.2 0.1 0.1 0.1 271 2 763 Including 345.4 348.0 7.46 71 2.6 0.4 0.1 0.1 692 1 799 BOU-DD25-602 280.2 286.2 2.22 30 6.0 0.1 0.2 0.7 236 1 414 BOU-DD25-606 274.4 276.4 7.71 65 2.0 0.3 0.1 0.1 700 1 399 BOU-DD25-608 384.5 386.5 5.21 244 2.0 0.2 0.7 0.7 704 1 408 BOU-DD25-613 170.0 173.1 9.82 51 3.1 0.2 0.1 1.2 862 2 672 Including 170.0 171.2 23.66 82 1.2 0.3 0.1 1.2 1 983 2 379 BOU-DD25-623 182.9 230.2 0.94 399 47.3 0.0 1.2 1.4 540 25 539 Including 189.0 199.6 1.84 489 10.6 0.0 0.6 1.3 681 7 223 Including 216.5 228.2 1.55 1 002 11.7 0.1 3.5 3.0 1 286 15 041 BOU-DD25-633 275.8 282.0 0.55 293 6.2 0.0 4.3 2.1 498 3 090 BOU-DD25-633 314.3 319.0 1.45 69 4.7 0.1 0.8 5.3 339 1 595 BOU-MP25-081 83.0 90.0 0.60 257 7.0 0.1 4.1 4.0 506 3 541 BOU-MP25-081 183.0 185.0 1.73 240 2.0 0.0 3.2 5.1 602 1 204 BOU-MP25-081 196.0 201.0 0.55 349 5.0 0.1 1.6 2.3 499 2 494 BOU-MP25-087 112.0 117.0 0.69 209 5.0 0.0 2.0 3.2 396 1 978 BOU-MP25-087 138.4 153.4 3.31 1 900 15.0 0.0 1.8 4.8 2 323 34 850 Including 142.0 150.7 5.37 3 208 8.7 0.0 2.8 6.3 3 858 33 564 BOU-MP25-087 160.0 164.8 1.18 311 4.8 0.0 4.0 4.4 614 2 947 BOU-MP25-088 539.5 543.5 1.24 57 4.0 0.1 0.5 3.6 261 1 044 BOU-MP25-092 320.0 322.3 0.78 361 2.3 0.0 3.1 3.6 610 1 403 BOU-RC25-026 50.0 56.0 37.03 334 6.0 0.2 1.0 2.8 3 336 20 019 Including 50.0 52.0 102.38 94 2.0 0.1 1.0 2.4 8 163 16 325 BOU-RC25-027 133.0 137.0 2.10 94 4.0 0.2 1.0 5.3 432 1 726 BOU-RC25-043 152.0 161.0 2.69 45 9.0 0.1 0.1 0.1 268 2 414 Including 154.0 159.0 4.44 67 5.0 0.2 0.1 0.1 432 2 158

* True width remains undetermined at this stage; all values are uncut.

** Ag equivalent is based on a silver price of US$24/oz with a process recovery of 89%, a gold price of US$2,200/oz with a process recovery of 85%, a zinc price of US$1.20/lb with a process recovery of 72%, a lead price of US$1.00/lb with a process recovery of 85%, and a copper price of US$4.00/lb with a process recovery of 75% resulting in the following ratios: 1g/t Au: 77.9 g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 85.4 g/t Ag; 1% Pb: 24.2 g/t Ag; and 1% Zn: 24.6 g/t Ag.



Figure 5: Location of Drill Holes at Boumadine



Figure 6: Location of Drill Holes at Boumadine regional exploration



Figure 7: Location of New Permits at Boumadine

Technical Information

Aya has implemented a quality control program to comply with best practices in sampling and analysis of drill core and RC chips. For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one metre in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment ("Afrilab") in Marrakech, Morocco. For drilling using RC, all individual samples represent 1.0m in length and a representative portion is kept for every metre in some chip trays stored on site. A split samples representing 1/16th, ranging from 2 to 4 kilogram is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment ("Afrilab") in Marrakech, Morocco.

All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, zinc, tin, and molybdenum using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS"). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying. Gold is assayed by fire assaying. Standards of different grades and blanks were inserted every 20 samples in addition to the standards, blanks and pulp duplicate inserted by Afrilab.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release have been reviewed by David Lalonde, B. Sc, P. Geo, Vice-President Exploration, Qualified Person, for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

