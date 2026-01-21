Dana Incorporated Announces Strong Preliminary 2025 Financial Results and Provides 2026 Outlook Featuring New Business Growth and Increased Margins

2025 Highlights:

Sales of approximately $7.5 billion

Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $600 million; 8 percent of sales

Adjusted free cash flow of approximately $315 million

Completed sale of the Off-Highway business at a $2.7 billion enterprise value

Achieved approximately $250 million in cost savings

Returned $704 million to shareholders

Repurchased 34 million shares, representing 23 percent of shares outstanding

Shares outstanding as of December 31 were 112.3 million

2026 Highlights:

Completed $1.9 billion in debt reduction, supported by proceeds from the Off-Highway sale

Announced $750 million three-year new business backlog; $200 million incremental in 2026

Raised cumulative cost savings target to $325 million

Raises 2026 margin guidance range to a midpoint of 10.5 percent

Completed the previously disclosed buy-out of TM4 joint venture

Will host a Capital Markets Day on March 25, 2026

MAUMEE, Ohio, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated today announced its preliminary full-year 2025 financial results, which came in at the high end of the company's expectations. Dana also issued its preliminary outlook for 2026, highlighting stronger profitability, significant cost-reduction progress, incremental capital return, and improvements to its balance sheet.

"We closed 2025 with strong momentum and executed on every major strategic commitment, from completing the Off-Highway divestiture to delivering substantial cost savings," said R. Bruce McDonald, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dana Incorporated. "Our actions have reshaped Dana into a more streamlined, higher-margin company with greater financial flexibility. In 2026, we expect to complete the remainder of our now $325 million cost-reduction program, continue executing our $1 billion capital return plan, and expand adjusted EBITDA margins to 10-11 percent-positioning Dana for durable, long-term value creation. We are entering the year with a strengthened balance sheet, higher-margin new business, and an ongoing commitment to shareholder returns and operational excellence."

Dana's three-year new business backlog totals $750 million, driven by new program awards, increased content, and expanded vehicle platforms across both the light- and commercial-vehicle segments. The company expects $200 million in incremental new business growth in 2026 from next-generation platforms with global OEMs.

2026 Preliminary Financial Targets



Preliminary Guidance Sales $7.30 to $7.70 billion Adjusted EBITDA $750 to $850 million Implied adjusted EBITDA margin 10.0% to 11.0% Adjusted free cash flow $250 to $350 million

The company will host a Capital Markets Day on March 25, 2026, in New York City, with more information to follow.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported preliminary sales of $7.5 billion in 2025 with 28,000 people in 24 countries across six continents. With a history dating to 1904, Dana was named among the "World's Most Ethical Companies" for 2025 by Ethisphere and as one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2025" by Newsweek. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

