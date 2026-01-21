Anzeige
Gold über 4.862 USD - auf dem Weg zu 5.000 USD: Warum A2 Gold jetzt in eine neue Liga aufsteigt
WKN: A40GY9 | ISIN: CA39986R3045 | Ticker-Symbol: 1VF0
ACCESS Newswire
21.01.2026 14:02 Uhr
DealFlow Events: Grown Rogue Presenting at the 3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2026 / Grown Rogue International Inc. ("Grown Rogue" or the "Company") (CSE:GRIN)(OTC:GRUSF), a flower-forward cannabis company combining craft values with disciplined execution, today announced that it will participate in the DealFlow Discovery Conference, taking place January 28-29, 2026.

Obie Strickler of Grown Rogue will deliver a company presentation and be available for one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event. Learn more about Grown Rogue at https://www.grownrogue.com/.

Event Details:

  • 3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference

  • The Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa

  • Atlantic City, NJ

  • January 28-29, 2026

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the Grown Rogue management team should request an investor pass to attend the conference (no cost to attend).

About Grown Rogue

Grown Rogue International Inc. (CSE: GRIN | OTC: GRUSF) is a flower-forward cannabis company rooted in Oregon's Rogue Valley, a region known for its deep cannabis heritage and commitment to quality. With operations in Oregon, Michigan, and New Jersey-and expansion underway in Illinois-Grown Rogue specializes in producing designer-quality indoor flower. Known for exceptional consistency and care in cultivation, our products are valued by retailers, budtenders, and consumers alike.

By blending craft values with disciplined execution, we've built a scalable, capital-efficient platform designed to thrive in competitive markets. We believe sustained excellence in cannabis flower production is the engine of the industry's supply chain-and our competitive advantage. For more information about Grown Rogue, please visit www.grownrogue.com.

General Inquiries and Investor Contact

Obie Strickler
Chief Executive Officer
obie@grownrogue.com

Investor Relations
invest@grownrogue.com
(458) 226-2662

SOURCE: DealFlow Events



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/grown-rogue-presenting-at-the-3rd-annual-dealflow-discovery-conference-1126325

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
