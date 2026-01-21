GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: Zoned, a GameSquare Company, and Dairy MAX Announce Renewal of Multi Year Partnership

Expansion follows the award-winning "Farm to Fork" Fortnite campaign, which earned a coveted Shorty Impact Award for Gamification.

FRISCO, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2026 / Zoned, a GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME) company, today announced that it has renewed and expanded its multi-year partnership with Dairy MAX, one of the country's leading dairy organizations. This is the fourth annual renewal of the longstanding partnership between Dairy MAX and Zoned. The renewal comes on the heels of the widely acclaimed "Farm to Fork" initiative for Dairy MAX, which was recently honored with a Shorty Impact Award in the Gamification category, recognizing the campaign's innovation and impact in digital education.

"Farm to Fork" introduced a new model for mission-driven education inside Fortnite, beginning with Farm Tycoon in April 2024, an immersive world that teaches players how modern dairy farms operate. Farm Tycoon delivered more than 85,000 hours played, over 20 million impressions, and 45,000+ direct engagements, with an average session time of 27 minutes, nearly double Fortnite's average. It proved that real-world education could drive virtual immersion.

In July 2025, the program expanded with Diner Tycoon, a second custom Fortnite world that brings the dairy journey full circle and allows players to run a diner, craft dairy-rich meals, and learn about nutrition and sustainability in an engaging, interactive format. Diner Tycoon surged to #1 Top Rated Fortnite experience in the U.S. and globally within its first weekend. Together, the two experiences delivered millions of impressions, strong completion rates, and deep engagement among Gen Z and Gen Alpha audiences. Ultimately, they are helping shape real-world perceptions about dairy farming and nutrition.

"This partnership demonstrates how powerful gaming can be as a storytelling and education platform," said Justin Kenna, GameSquare's CEO. "Our work with Dairy MAX has set a new standard for purpose-driven worldbuilding in Fortnite, and the Shorty Impact Award validates the innovation and creativity behind this program. We're excited to expand this partnership and continue pushing boundaries together."

"Dairy MAX is deeply committed to meeting younger audiences where they spend their time. And today, that's in games like Fortnite," said Essence Riley, vice president of consumer growth at Dairy MAX. "Zoned has helped us translate the dairy story into an authentic, interactive experience that uses entertainment as a powerful gateway to learning and connecting with students, families and communities. The next phase of this partnership allows us to build on that success and bring even more educational content to life through engaging experiences."

Under the renewed partnership, Zoned will continue to build custom gaming experiences, new educational modules, influencer extensions, and content that further modernize how dairy education is delivered.

The partnership underscores the growing demand for purpose-driven experiences in gaming, while extending GameSquare's position as a leader in connecting brands, communities, and mission-oriented organizations with next-generation audiences.

About Dairy MAX:

Dairy MAX represents dairy farm families across eight states, who together are responsible for producing 15% of all U.S. milk. Our mission is to bring the joy and power of dairy to everyone to create a stronger, healthier tomorrow. By caring for animals, protecting resources and investing in sustainability, farmers are creating a future where dairy becomes the choice that nourishes every life for generations to come. For more information, visit DairyMAX.org.

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME) is a cutting-edge media, entertainment, and technology company transforming how brands and publishers connect with Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. With a platform that spans award-winning creative services, advanced analytics, and FaZe Clan Esports, one of the most iconic gaming organizations, we operate one of the largest gaming media networks in North America. As a digital-native business, GameSquare provides brands with unparalleled access to world-class creators and talent, delivering authentic connections across gaming, esports, and youth culture. Complementing our operating strategy, GameSquare has developed an innovative treasury management program designed to generate yield and enhance capital efficiency, reinforcing our commitment to building a dynamic, high-performing media company at the intersection of culture, technology, and next-generation financial innovation.

To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com.

About ZONED:

ZONED is a marketing firm built to move the internet forward. Powered by chronically online strategists, creatives, and niche experts, we help brands authentically connect with their audiences by decoding consumer behavior and identifying hot pockets of culture that create early adaptor advantages. Our team draws from mixed backgrounds of gaming, music and sports that allows Zoned campaigns to cover all corners of the internet. Using our combined experience, we work to create unique cultural crossover opportunities that will leave a footprint on the digital landscape.

ZONED doesn't follow culture, we help create it. For more information - visit www.zoned.gg.

