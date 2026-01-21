Horizon Aircraft Unveils Key Advances for Full-Scale Cavorite X7

Company shares updates on the Cavorite X7 design, safety, aerodynamics, and cruise performance

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2026 / New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVR), doing business as Horizon Aircraft ("Horizon Aircraft" or the "Company"), an advanced aerospace engineering company and developer of one of the world's first hybrid-electric VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) aircraft, shares exciting technical updates on the Cavorite X7 that elevate safety, aerodynamics, and cruise performance.

Following the successful transition flight of its large-scale prototype in May 2025 that validated the Company's patented fan-in-wing technology, Horizon Aircraft has been designing and building its full-scale hybrid-electric VTOL aircraft. The Cavorite X7's refined design has been a collaboration between Horizon Aircraft's highly skilled engineering team and internationally acclaimed mobility designer, Andrea Mocellin, resulting in a design that further enhances safety while optimizing performance.

Andrea Mocellin, Cavorite X7 Sketch

The following updates have been made:

Vertical Lift Fans - The aircraft features a total of 12 vertical lift fans: five in each wing and one in each canard. Replacing four smaller canard fans with two wing-size fans standardizes all 12 units, improving manufacturing efficiency, increasing performance, and simplifying maintenance. This update was achieved without compromising safety margins, enabled by a redundant, dual-motor architecture powering each lift fan.

Aerodynamic Surface Improvements - The canard and tails have been reprofiled to lower drag, improve cruise efficiency and enhance stability.

Enhanced Passenger Experience - The Cavorite X7's cabin has been slightly extended and its windows redesigned to provide more legroom and improved sightlines, creating a more comfortable and premium experience for passengers.

Horizon Aircraft Co-Founder and CEO Brandon Robinson stated, "These technical updates are a result of our world-class engineering team's ability to effectively enhance the performance of our aircraft. We remain committed to building one of the safest, toughest, and most performant modern VTOL aircraft, and these updates further advance that mission."

About Horizon Aircraft

Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) is an advanced aerospace engineering company that is developing one of the world's first hybrid-electric VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) aircraft designed to fly most of its mission in traditional wing-borne flight, offering industry-leading speed, range, and operational utility. Horizon Aircraft's unique designs put the mission first and prioritize safety and performance. Upon successful completion of testing and certification of its full-scale aircraft, Horizon Aircraft intends to scale unit production to meet expected demand from regional operators, emergency service providers, and military customers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "aim," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "target," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result" and similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements herein include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the targeted readiness of the full-scale hybrid Cavorite X7 eVTOL prototype for initial testing, development priorities and technical milestones; funding and liquidity sufficiency and runway; certification and testing plans; and potential production, partnership, supply chain and market opportunities.

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) changes in the markets in which Horizon Aircraft competes, including with respect to its competitive landscape, technology evolution or regulatory changes; (ii) the risk that Horizon Aircraft will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plans, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; (iii) the lack of useful financial information for an accurate estimate of future capital expenditures and future revenue; (iv) statements regarding Horizon Aircraft's industry and market size; (v) financial condition and performance of Horizon Aircraft, including the condition, liquidity, results of operations, the products, the expected future performance and market opportunities of Horizon Aircraft; (vi) Horizon Aircraft's ability to develop, certify, and manufacture an aircraft that meets its performance expectations; (vii) successful completion of testing and certification of Horizon Aircraft's Cavorite X7 eVTOL; (viii) the targeted future production of Horizon Aircraft's Cavorite X7 aircraft; and (ix) other factors detailed by us in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and under the Company's profile on sedarplus.ca, including the disclosures under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2025, filed with the SEC and filed under the Company's profile on sedarplus.ca on August 22, 2025. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made.

Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless required by applicable law. Horizon Aircraft does not give any assurance that Horizon Aircraft will achieve its expectations.

