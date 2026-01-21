KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2026) - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Nikolaus Sorg GmbH & Co. KG ("SORG"), for the realization of a 1,000 tonne per day solar glass manufacturing plant (the "Solar Glass Project") in Santa Maria Eterna, municipality of Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil.

Homerun is confirming the appointment of SORG as the technology provider and supplier of the glass manufacturing and processing equipment for the Solar Glass Project. The Solar Glass Project will meet the latest state-of-the-art technology levels for solar glass manufacturing, including an electric boosting system for improving energy efficiency and carbon footprint reduction, as well as a production process that will deliver antimony-free solar glass. The intention of the parties is to complete the Solar Glass Project based on top-class Western technologies and equipment.

SORG previously provided Homerun with a competitive budgetary offer (see news release) for the solar glass manufacturing facility.

Homerun's responsibility within the Solar Glass Project is to capitalize and complete the localized content, including permit planning, civil works, utilities and electric power supplies and the installation work as specified by SORG. A binding formal contract between the parties is expected to be signed based on a successful Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS) and Project Financing.



Project Financing

Homerun and SORG intend to cooperate to obtain German bank export credit project financing for the SORG technology and equipment package, supported by Euler Hermes export credit guarantees.



In parallel, with respect to the capitalization of the localized responsibility of Homerun, Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social ("BNDES") has expressed interest in providing Brazilian government project financing (see press release dated July 28th, 2025).

Homerun has contracted German-based engineering company DTEC, working in close cooperation with SORG, for the BFS, and all parties will cooperate to provide the necessary documentation for the completion of the project financing (see press release dated Nov 13th, 2025).

Brian Leeners, CEO of Homerun stated, "Another month, another big Milestone for Homerun. The content of this News Release is the culmination of an extensive effort across both Homerun and SORG teams. Based on how well these groups have worked together we have no doubt that the Homerun Solar Glass Plant will be built to the highest standards with the latest technologies. I am personally excited to see the turn of that first shovel to start building Latin America's first and only solar glass plant."

About SORG (sorggroup.com)

The SORG Group is the global leader in raw material preparation, melting and conditioning technology, and services for the glass industry. Each of the three members provides a different service. Combined, they give you a seamless hot end process, from batch and cullet handling to melting technologies and furnace design, to furnace construction and complete lifecycle services.

Nikolaus SORG (sorg.de) is a global leader in the design and supply of high-performance glass melting and conditioning technology, with around 150 years of operating history and more than 300 furnaces in operation worldwide across over 80 countries.

The company has designed and delivered a wide range of float and solar glass furnaces, including regenerative cross-fired float furnaces capable of producing clear, extra-clear and solar glass at capacities of 400-1,200 tonnes per day.

SORG's reference projects include:

Three major float furnace cold repairs with capacity increasing in Europe for a leading float glass manufacturer.

Several furnace repair works and new installation of drawing channel for the only solar glass manufacturer in Europe.

Two complete solar glass furnace supplies and installation for two independent solar glass manufacturers in India.

EME (eme.de) is the leading supplier for batch and cullet handling systems in the glass industry for all kinds of glass. The range of supply covers design, delivery and installation of batch houses, cullet treatment systems and batch supply including all services and control systems

References in solar glass are:

- Complete batch house and cullet return systems for two solar glass manufacturers in India.

SKS (sks.net) KS has been at the forefront of glass-melting furnace constructions and after sales services for almost 150 years. SKS has developed some unique installation and repair methods which enables them to offer unparalleled services to customers all over the world

References in float and solar glass are:

- Regular furnace audits and hot repair work at float and solar glass furnaces.

- Necessary maintenance work like regenerator and port neck cleaning, overcoating works, exchange of burner blocks and others.

This track record in float and solar glass projects underpins Homerun's confidence in SORG as a strategic partner for the design and construction of Latin America's first dedicated solar glass manufacturing facility in Bahia, Brazil.

About Homerun (www.homerunresources.com / www.homerunenergy.com)

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) is building the silica-powered backbone of the energy transition across four focused verticals: Silica, Solar, Energy Storage, and Energy Solutions. Anchored by a unique high-purity low-iron silica resource in Bahia, Brazil, Homerun transforms raw silica into essential products and technologies that accelerate clean power adoption and deliver durable shareholder value.

Silica: Secure supply and processing of high-purity low-iron silica for mission-critical applications, enabling premium solar glass and advanced energy materials.

Solar: Development of Latin America's first dedicated 1,000 tonne per day high-efficiency solar glass plant and the commercialization of antimony-free solar glass designed for next-generation photovoltaic performance.

Energy Storage: Advancement of long-duration, silica-based thermal storage systems and related technologies to decarbonize industrial heat and unlock grid flexibility.

Energy Solutions: AI-enabled energy management, control systems, and turnkey electrification solutions that reduce costs and optimize renewable generation for commercial and industrial customers.

With disciplined execution, strategic partnerships, and an unwavering commitment to best-in-class ESG practices, Homerun is focused on converting milestones into markets-creating a scalable, vertically integrated platform for clean energy manufacturing in the Americas.

