Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2026) - Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) ("Sankamap" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update from its 4,500-hectare ("Ha") Kuma property ("Kuma") located approximately 37 kilometers ("km") southeast of Honiara in south-central Guadalcanal, Solomon Islands.

In preparation for its inaugural drill program, the Company has mobilized a field crew to advance camp construction, complete drill pad development, and conduct rock sampling, while integrating existing data to refine and prioritize high-potential targets.

The Kuma Property is strategically located along a highly prospective trend that hosts several major deposits including Lihir1 and Panguna2, both sharing geological similarities to the Kuma property.

1 Lihir containing 71 Moz Au1 (310 Mt containing 23 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t Proven+Probable ("P&P"), 520 Mt containing 39 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t indicated, 81 Mt containing 5 Moz Au at 1.9 g/t measured, 61 Mt containing 4.9 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t Inferred)

2 Panguna containing 19.3 Moz Au + 5.3 Mt Cu2 (1.5 Mt containing 16.1 Moz Au at 0.33 g/t and 4.6 Mt Cu at 0.3 % Indicated, 300 Mt containing 3.2 Moz Au 0.4 g/t and 0.7 Mt Cu Inferred)

CEO John Florek commented:

"We are excited to launch our inaugural drill program at Kuma. With ongoing field work, including camp and drill pad development, rock sampling, and a drill rig on route to the property we are well-positioned to advance high-potential targets. The team is focused on efficiently progressing the program in this highly prospective region, with drilling on track to begin in February 2026.

Kuma benefits from established in-country support, located approximately 15 km south of the producing Gold Ridge Mine3. Compelling historical and recent exploration results indicate the presence of a significant mineralized system, interpreted to be analogous to porphyry-style copper-gold systems. Notably, historical boulder sampling has returned values of up to 13.5 g/t Au and 11.7% Cu, underscoring the exceptional exploration potential."

3Goldridge containing 8.4 Moz Au (23 Mt containing 0.86 Moz Au at 1.15 g/t measured, 79 Mt containing 3.1 Moz Au at 1.2 g/t indicated, 89 Mt containing 3.3 Moz Au at 1.14 g/t inferred (191 Mt containing 7.2 Moz Au at 1.17 g/t) 13.4 Mt containing 0.59 Moz Au at 1.28 g/t Proven, 14.3 Mt containing 0.6 Moz au at 1.30 Probable (P&P 27.7 Mt containing 1.2 Moz Au at 1.29 g/t))

Highlights

Drill pad construction at Kuma completed to support the upcoming program.

Field crew mobilized to advance camp construction and rock sampling.

Reconnaissance sampling near the drill pad ongoing to refine target confidence.

Additional downstream sampling conducted to expand the target area.

Drill rig dispatched to Guadalcanal to begin operations.

Exploration program focused on discovering new mineralization and prioritizing future drill targets based on alteration, copper (Cu) and gold (Au) geochemical anomalies, and coincident geophysical responses.

Timing remains on track to commence drilling at Kuma in February 2026.

Field Program Update - Kuma Property

Field activities at the Kuma Property are focused on preparing for the planned inaugural drill program, including pad and camp construction, as well as prospecting and sampling. Initial drill pad construction has been completed, establishing the groundwork for safe and efficient drilling operations. Camp construction is underway and expected to be completed in the coming weeks (Figure 1).

The Company has completed an initial phase of surface rock sampling, with 44 samples collected and shipped to Australia for geochemical analysis and hyperspectral characterization (Figure 2). Sampling was conducted to complement historical datasets, refine the geological understanding, and support ongoing drill targeting. Additional surface rock sampling is planned across other prospective areas of the property, including near numerous additional geophysical anomalies, as field activities continue.

Encouraging cross-cutting relationships observed in the field indicate multiple phases of veining and mineralization, consistent with a long-lived hydrothermal system. Recent sampling highlights early-stage stockwork quartz veining that is overprinted by later, cross-cutting quartz-sulfide veins containing abundant pyrite (Figure 3).

Figure 1: Field photos from November 2025 at Kuma.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11623/281036_76ae216f34b9a8aa_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Kuma tenement and mapped alteration. Historical copper values and locations of recent sampling.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11623/281036_76ae216f34b9a8aa_003full.jpg

Figure 3: Selected samples from November 2025 program.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11623/281036_76ae216f34b9a8aa_004full.jpg

Quality Assurance and Control Procedures

Sample preparation and analysis were completed at the ALS Global facility in Brisbane, Australia, which is accredited by the National Association of Testing Authorities (NATA) and compliant with international standard ISO/IEC 17025. Samples were analyzed using four-acid digestion methods on 34 elements, including HF-HNO3-HClO4 digestion, HCl leach, and ICP-AES. Gold was analyzed by fire assay using a 50-gram sample under ALS analytical code Au-AA26. Hyperspectral analysis was conducted on all samples using ALS analytical code TRSPEC-20, which uses a TerraSpec 4 HR spectrometer. A secure chain-of-custody procedure was maintained during sample storage and transportation. Sankamap uses industry standards for collecting samples taken on the Kuma property, internal quality assurance and quality control (QAQC) procedures were followed by ALS.

About Sankamap Metals Inc.

Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) is a Canadian mineral exploration company dedicated to the discovery and development of high-grade copper and gold deposits through its flagship Oceania Project, located in the South Pacific. The Company's fully permitted assets are strategically positioned in the Solomon Islands, along a prolific geological trend that hosts major copper-gold deposits; including Newmont's Lihir Mine, with a resource of 71.9 million ounces of gold¹ (310 Mt containing 23 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t P+P, 520 Mt containing 39 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t indicated, 81 Mt containing 5 Moz Au at 1.9 g/t measured, 61 Mt containing 4.9 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t Inferred) .

Exploration is actively advancing at both the Kuma and Fauro properties, part of Sankamap's Oceania Project in the Solomon Islands. Historical work has already highlighted the mineral potential of both sites, which lie along a highly prospective copper and gold-bearing trend, suggesting the possibility of further, yet-to-be-discovered deposits.

At Kuma, the property is believed to host an underexplored and largely untested porphyry copper-gold (Cu-Au) system. Historical rock chip sampling has returned consistently elevated gold values above 0.5 g/t Au, including a standout sample assaying 11.7% Cu and 13.5 g/t Au4; underscoring the area's significant potential.

At Fauro, particularly at the Meriguna Target, historical trenching has returned highly encouraging results, including 8.0 meters at 27.95 g/t Au and 14.0 meters at 8.94 g/t Au5. Complementing these results are exceptional grab sample assays, including historical values of up to 173 g/t Au5, along with recent sampling by Sankamap at the Kiovakase Target, which returned numerous high-grade copper values, reaching up to 4.09% Cu. In addition, limited historical shallow drilling intersected 35.0 meters at 2.08 g/t Au5, further underscoring the property's strong mineral potential and the merit for continued exploration. With a commitment to systematic exploration and a team of experienced professionals, Sankamap aims to unlock the untapped potential of underexplored regions and create substantial value for its shareholders. For more information, please refer to SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under Sankamap's profile.

QP Disclosure

The technical content for the Oceania Project in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Florek, M.Sc., P.Geol., a Qualified Person in accordance with CIM guidelines. Mr. John Florek is in good standing with the Professional Geoscientists of Ontario (Member ID:1228) and a director and officer of the Company.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

s/ "John Florek"

John Florek, M.Sc., P.Geol

Chief Executive Officer

Sankamap Metals Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, without limitation, the timing, nature, scope and details regarding the Company's exploration plans and results at its projects. Such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, its projects, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict" and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These statements reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events, performance and results and speak only as of the date of this release.

Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

