WKN: A3C6E1 | ISIN: AU0000155228 | Ticker-Symbol: 8JC
Tradegate
21.01.26 | 15:44
0,505 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
METALLIUM LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METALLIUM LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5050,51515:53
0,5050,51515:44
PR Newswire
21.01.2026 14:30 Uhr
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MTM Critical Metals Ltd.: Metallium Announces Completion of A$75 Million Strategic Capital Raise Led by U.S. Institutions

HOUSTON, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Metallium Ltd. (ASX: MTM; OTCQX: MTMCF; OTCQX ADR: MTLMY) announced completion of a A$75 million strategic capital raise, led by U.S.-based investors with dedicated mandates focused on critical minerals, recycling technologies, and U.S. domestic processing capacity.

The raise is timed to support U.S. commissioning and commercial scale-up of the company's first commercial facility, Gator Point Technology Campus in Texas, and support of the company's ADR (American Depository Receipt) trading on the OTCQX, in advance of a planned NASDAQ listing later this year.

The funding was completed at an issue price of A$0.84 per share, representing an 8.7% discount to the company's last closing price and an 8.8% discount to the 5-day, volume-weighted average price (VWAP). The transaction materially increases U.S. institutional participation on Metallium's share register and reflects growing investor interest in U.S.-based critical metals processing and technology platforms. Additional information can be found here: https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-03047777-6A1307827&v=undefined.

"This capital raise reflects the strong support for our U.S.-centric strategy and progress as we move from development into commercial execution," said Michael Walshe, managing director and CEO of Metallium. "With commissioning underway at Gator Point, the secured Glencore feedstock agreement and our institution of an ADR program, we have seen increased interest from U.S. investors seeking exposure to critical metals processing and enabling technologies."

The capital raising was bookrun by Petra Capital, with EAS Advisors LLC, acting through Odeon Capital Group LLC, appointed as U.S. advisor.

Metallium Ltd. is pioneering a low-carbon, high-efficiency approach to recovering critical and precious metals from mineral concentrates and high-grade waste streams. The company's patented Flash Joule Heating (FJH) technology enables the extraction of high-value materials - including gallium, germanium, antimony, rare earth elements, and gold from feedstocks such as refinery scrap, e-waste and monazite. Through its wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, Flash Metals USA Inc., the company has secured its first commercial site as they commence near-term production and revenue generation.

SOURCE MTM Critical Metals Ltd.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.