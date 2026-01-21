

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, logistics real estate firm Prologis, Inc. (PLD) initiated net earnings and core funds from operations outlook for the full-year 2026.



For fiscal 2026, the company now forecasts net earnings in a range of $3.70 to $4.00 per share, core funds from operation or core FFO in a range of $6.00 to $6.20 per share and core FFO, excluding net promote income, in a range of $6.05 to $6.25 per share.



On average, six analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $2.90 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



