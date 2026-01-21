American Resources Corporation: ReElement Technologies and SAGINT Mint World's First Utility Token for Critical Minerals, Enabling DFARS-Ready Supply Chain Traceability

Blockchain-based utility token demonstrates end-to-end provenance, compliance readiness, and auditability for refined rare earth oxides

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2026 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources"), through its minority holding in ReElement Technologies Corporation ("ReElement"), and SAGINT Inc., a leading provider of blockchain-based digital asset infrastructure, today announced the successful minting of the world's first utility token for critical minerals, demonstrating technical readiness to support compliance with the U.S. Department of War's Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS) requirements.

The utility token, minted within a privately operated Sui Layer-1 blockchain environment, delivers immutable, end-to-end traceability for refined neodymium oxide produced at ReElement's Noblesville, Indiana refining facility. The token establishes a verifiable chain of custody across sourcing, processing, and refining, and is designed to function as an internal compliance and audit instrument for ReElement's refining platform and its customers by incorporating DFARS-relevant data and controls.

This milestone represents a significant advancement in the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs) within the critical minerals sector. By integrating SAGINT's institutional-grade blockchain platform with ReElement's advanced refining operations, the utility token captures and cryptographically records key data points-including material origin, processing integrity, and mass balance-creating a tamper-resistant provenance record. The system is designed to streamline compliance workflows, enhance supply-chain transparency, and support secure trade finance for U.S. manufacturers and defense contractors.

"This milestone represents an advancement in securing America's critical mineral supply chains," said Jacob Clayton, CEO of SAGINT. "By minting this utility token, we're not only demonstrating readiness for DFARS compliance but also establishing a framework for traceability that supports U.S. manufacturers. Our collaboration with ReElement demonstrates how blockchain can bridge physical commodities with digital solutions for national security and economic resilience."

SAGINT's platform provides end-to-end digital infrastructure for tokenizing critical minerals and rare earth elements, enabling materials to be tracked from mine to market. Each processing stage is cryptographically recorded to create an immutable chain of custody. Digital Warehouse Receipts issued on the Sui blockchain represent physical inventory and enable secure transfer and trading while maintaining full traceability to source.

The platform also incorporates automated compliance features relevant to defense and regulated markets, including validation of material origins against restricted jurisdictions, sanctions screening, investor verification, and secured-party interest tracking under UCC Article 12-providing a unified system to support regulatory and commercial requirements across jurisdictions.

Mark Jensen, CEO of ReElement Technologies, added, "ReElement's innovative and scalable refining platform, combined with SAGINT's blockchain infrastructure, positions us to meet DFARS compliance requirements while advancing transparency and trust across the critical mineral supply chain. This utility token for neodymium oxide-an essential material for electronics, electric vehicles, and defense applications-demonstrates our commitment to U.S. mineral independence and supply-chain resilience, while reducing geopolitical risk and creating long-term value."

Looking ahead, ReElement and SAGINT plan to expand the platform throughout 2026 to additional high-purity rare earth oxides, battery materials, and defense-critical minerals, as part of a broader strategy to modernize and secure U.S. and allied-nation supply chains. ReElement will deploy SAGINT's blockchain infrastructure across its Marion, Indiana Supersite and other current and future refining facilities to deliver the traceability, compliance, and transparency required by defense, industrial, and government customers. Combined with ReElement's modular, solvent-free refining platform-designed for rapid deployment, co-location with feedstock sources, and lower capital and operating costs-this integrated approach positions the Company to strengthen supply-chain resilience while supporting long-term industrial competitiveness, national security, and sustainable growth.

About SAGINT Inc.

SAGINT Inc. is a U.S.-based technology company specializing in compliant blockchain solutions for real-world asset tokenization, supply chain traceability, and digital asset exchanges. SAGINT bridges physical commodities with blockchain to enhance transparency, compliance, and market efficiency in critical sectors. For more information, visit www.sagint.com.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, a portfolio company of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. Its multi-mineral, multi-feedstock platform technology focuses on the refining of recycled material from rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, concentrated ores and brines, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a cost effective and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Powered by ReElement" process which collaboratively utilizes its exclusively licensed intellectual property within its partners' material processing flow sheets to more efficiently support the global supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery-grade products. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC)

American Resources Corporation is a leader in the critical mineral supply chain, developing innovative solutions both upstream and downstream of the refining process. The company and its affiliates focus on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon and iron ore, essential ingredients in steelmaking, as well as critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market and recycled metals.

Leveraging its affiliation and former parent status of ReElement Technologies Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements, American Resources is investing in and developing efficient upstream and downstream critical mineral operations. These operations include mining interests in conventional and unconventional sources, recycling, and manufacturing.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

